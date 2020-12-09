https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/missouri-latest-state-join-texas-scotus-lawsuit-georgia-michigan-pennsylvania-wisconsin/

Missouri is the latest state to join Texas in their lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin at the US Supreme Court.

Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn. As I have in other cases – I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today. Missouri is in the fight. https://t.co/V3aLHrYnOF — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 9, 2020

It’s not just Missouri, on Tuesday Allen West told Steve Bannon on the War Room, “I think you’re going to see ten states sign on to this petition and lawsuit. I know as you said Louisiana just came on board.”

Seven states have already reportedly joined Texas in their lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

1010 WSCI reported:

