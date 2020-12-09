https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529393-more-voters-say-pardons-for-trumps-family-would-be-inappropriate

A Morning Consult-Politico poll published Wednesday found that more voters say it would be inappropriate for President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE to pardon his family members than those who support the move.

Of the 1,990 voters surveyed, 51 percent said it would be inappropriate to pardon Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpIvanka Trump, Jared Kushner buying M lot in Florida ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ Ivanka Trump shares photo of father on Mount Rushmore DC attorney general: Ivanka Trump ‘highly misleading’ on lawsuit deposition MORE. Twenty-four percent said it would be appropriate, and 24 percent said they either didn’t know or had no opinion.

Fifty-four percent said it would be inappropriate to pardon Donald Trump Jr. Don TrumpTrump pardon scandal would doom his 2024 campaign Trump Jr. in radio ad: Father’s ‘accomplishments’ are on the ballot in Georgia Senate races Trump Jr. aides launch super PAC to persuade president’s supporters to vote in Georgia MORE, compared to 24 percent who thought it would be appropriate and 23 percent who said they didn’t know.

In addition, 52 percent said it would be inappropriate to pardon Eric Trump Eric TrumpIvanka Trump, Jared Kushner buying M lot in Florida ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ DC attorney general: Ivanka Trump ‘highly misleading’ on lawsuit deposition Trump pardon scandal would doom his 2024 campaign MORE, and 23 percent said it would be appropriate, while 26 percent did not indicate an opinion.

Roughly half of respondents also indicated that it would be inappropriate to pardon the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani from hospital calls COVID-19 ‘a curable disease’ Giuliani’s son says father has ‘improved significantly’ after COVID-19 diagnosis Trump defends holding holiday parties amid pandemic MORE and Trump’s aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerIvanka Trump, Jared Kushner buying M lot in Florida ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ Four reasons Donald Trump will likely become a spent force Mary Trump doesn’t think Trump will run in 2024 MORE.

Forty-eight percent of voters said it would be inappropriate to pardon Giuliani, compared to 23 percent that said it would be. Twenty-nine percent of voters said they didn’t know.

A similar percentage of respondents — 47 percent — said it would be inappropriate to pardon Kushner.

The New York Times reported that the president was weighing preemptive pardons for his three eldest children, Kushner and Giuliani out of fears that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Biden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ MORE’s administration would investigate his family.

The news came roughly one week after Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities during special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerBarr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel CNN’s Toobin warns McCabe is in ‘perilous condition’ with emboldened Trump CNN anchor rips Trump over Stone while evoking Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting MORE’s investigation.

Pardons were more popular among Republicans voters in the new poll, with slim majorities finding it appropriate to issue the potential pardons.

Democrats overwhelming said it was inappropriate to issue the pardons, while smaller majorities of independents said the same.

The poll surveyed 1,990 registered voters Dec. 4-6. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

