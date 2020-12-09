https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/09/msnbc-seems-pretty-reluctant-to-make-a-distinction-between-news-and-opinion-screenshot/

MSNBC political analyst — and frequent defender/purveyor of anti-Semitism — Mehdi Hasan recently wrote an opinion piece for MSNBC about “Grim Reaper” Mitch McConnell’s reign of terror:

He used to brag about being nicknamed the “grim reaper.” The proud killer of left-wing legislation. “The guy who is going to make sure that socialism doesn’t land on the president’s desk.”

It’s time to consider that there is, in fact, a politician willing to inflict more pain and suffering on Americans than President Donald Trump. And his name is Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr.

Today, McConnell is the grim reaper in a much more literal sense. As Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., summed it up: “Congress knows how to help workers and families. It knows how to prevent the looming recession,” he tweeted in the wake of yet another awful set of unemployment numbers. “One person is standing in the way. Mitch McConnell’s political games are costing lives and livelihoods.”