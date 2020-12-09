https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529421-msnbcs-ruhle-challenges-sanders-on-the-practicality-of-his-push-for-1200

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle challenged Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersPelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks Support grows for stimulus checks, but they may wait On The Money: Mnuchin pitches Pelosi 6B coronavirus deal with Trump’s blessing | White House offers direct payments, state and local aid MORE (I-Vt.) on Wednesday over his push for $1,200 checks for most Americans amid the negotiations for the next COVID-19 relief bill.

The host noted during an interview with Sanders on “MSNBC Live” that throughout the Vermont senator’s career, he has been the primary sponsor on 422 bills with only seven passing into law.

“Given that record, and how dire things are, as you just laid out, do you need to find a different lane or take a different approach here?” Ruhle asked Sanders.

“I don’t think that’s the issue, Stephanie,” Sanders responded, saying other senators are in a similar position on their legislative records in recent years.

“The issue right now is: Is the United States Congress going to stand for working people or not?” he said. “And I am doing my best to rally not only Democratsm but Republicans as well.”

“The proposal that came out of the White House just yesterday talks not about $1,200 per person but $600. That’s unacceptable,” he continued. “And by the way, they want to do away with all extended unemployment benefits, and that is also unacceptable.”

Sanders said on Tuesday that he was pushing Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerMcCarthy says he and McConnell back 0 stimulus checks Romney: ‘Nuts’ to invite doctor who questioned coronavirus vaccine to Senate hearing Schumer calls on Biden to bypass Congress and forgive K in student loans per person MORE (D-N.Y.) to request a larger COVID-19 relief bill after Democratic leadership showed support for a $908 billion deal last week.

“I think Democrats are going to have to stand up, fight for a working class in America today that is hurting in a way that we have not seen in recent years,” he said Tuesday.

He joined Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenPelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks Overnight Defense: Biden taps Austin for Pentagon chief | Army announces Ft Hood firings, suspensions | House approves defense bill despite Trump veto On The Money: Mnuchin pitches Pelosi 6B coronavirus deal with Trump’s blessing | White House offers direct payments, state and local aid MORE (Mass.), Ed Markey Ed MarkeyDemocratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package Sanders presses Schumer on ,200 payments, bigger COVID-19 relief bill ACLU sues DHS for records on purchased cell phone data to track immigrants MORE (Mass.), Jeff Merkley Jeff MerkleyDemocratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package Sanders presses Schumer on ,200 payments, bigger COVID-19 relief bill Democrats introduce legislation to strike slavery exception in 13th Amendment MORE (Ore.), Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenSenate confirms Trump FCC nominee amid Democratic pushback Democratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package Sanders presses Schumer on ,200 payments, bigger COVID-19 relief bill MORE (Ore.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandDemocratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package Sanders presses Schumer on ,200 payments, bigger COVID-19 relief bill Overnight Defense: Defense bill among Congress’s year-end scramble | Iranian scientist’s assassination adds hurdles to Biden’s plan on nuclear deal | Navy scrapping USS Bonhomme Richard after fire MORE (N.Y.) in signing a “Dear Colleague” letter Tuesday condemning the compromise $908 billion agreement for its lack of direct payments.

Sanders is demanding a larger pandemic relief package, including the direct payment of $1,200 for adults and $500 for their children.

Stimulus talks between Democrats, Republicans and the White House stalled earlier this year as Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) called for a $2 trillion relief deal, while Republicans have proposed smaller bills.

