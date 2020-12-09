https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/nearly-half-all-voters-overestimate-number-excess-us-deaths-amid-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Nearly half of all U.S. voters overestimate the percentage increase of deaths in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Just 19% of those surveyed accurately guessed that excess deaths in the U.S. have been within range of 10% this year, while 47% of voters though the number was higher – from 25% to 50% to “twice as many.”

The remaining 8% guessed there had been “no increase” in deaths this year.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicate that about 2.84 million Americans died in 2018. Most recent CDC estimates put the number of excess deaths in the country this year at about 300,000, roughly 10.5% of the larger figure.

