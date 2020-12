https://www.oann.com/new-york-attorney-general-says-major-news-coming-as-facebook-lawsuit-awaited/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-york-attorney-general-says-major-news-coming-as-facebook-lawsuit-awaited

December 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New York Attorney General Letitia James will make a major “business related” announcement on Wednesday afternoon, her office said in a press release.

The announcement came among widespread expectation that a group of state attorneys general will sue social media giant Facebook for violating antitrust law this week.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook