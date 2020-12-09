https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/09/no-way-tired-doctor-whos-willing-to-throw-her-covid19-patients-under-the-bus-in-order-to-virtue-signal-is-also-a-huge-hypocrite-pics/

Dr. Rebecca Karb — whose preferred pronouns are she/her, thank you very much — recently opened up to her Twitter followers about one of her (many) patients with COVID:

She’s so tired, you guys.

Oh, we bet you would, Amanda! This sounds like something right up CNN’s alley.

We’re tired, too, Dr. Karb. Tired of self-aggrandizing scolds like you using COVID19 to make a name for yourself literally at your patients’ expense.

Yep! That’s her!

And it demonstrates that she’s more than willing to throw all of her patients — not just those with COVID19 — under the bus for likes and retweets.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...