https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/09/no-way-tired-doctor-whos-willing-to-throw-her-covid19-patients-under-the-bus-in-order-to-virtue-signal-is-also-a-huge-hypocrite-pics/

Dr. Rebecca Karb — whose preferred pronouns are she/her, thank you very much — recently opened up to her Twitter followers about one of her (many) patients with COVID:

Last night, one of my (many) patients with COVID told me she had a large Thanksgiving dinner with family—22 people. The day after, one family member tested positive. Since then (according to my patient) *ALL* 22 people have developed symptoms, some severe. We are so tired. pic.twitter.com/RQ9TvUPnvC — Rebecca Karb (@DrKarb) December 8, 2020

She’s so tired, you guys.

Hi – I work at CNN and would like to chat with you more about this. Do you mind DMing me? Thank you. — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) December 9, 2020

Oh, we bet you would, Amanda! This sounds like something right up CNN’s alley.

That unethical doctor who says that everyone at this 22 person Thanksgiving party got COVID is lying, folks. LYING. The story is made up. — RBe (@RBPundit) December 9, 2020

Your morose doctor selfie makes me instantly question your story about some covid denier who died in your arms. Not sure why people need to see your frowning face other than to increase your public profile. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 9, 2020

We’re tired, too, Dr. Karb. Tired of self-aggrandizing scolds like you using COVID19 to make a name for yourself literally at your patients’ expense.

Gatherings of thousands totally cool though. pic.twitter.com/pSZUUgvZ1l — IR (@Jsta912) December 9, 2020

Yep! That’s her!

Your activist history that demonstrates the exact same behavior you’re admonishing also raises serious questions about your credibilityhttps://t.co/BXSHstW7NH — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 9, 2020

And it demonstrates that she’s more than willing to throw all of her patients — not just those with COVID19 — under the bus for likes and retweets.

Shaming your patients is always a great way to get people to trust doctors. Well done. https://t.co/FBbaLrVTGv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 9, 2020

You’re a medical professional tweeting about what patients told you? Interesting. https://t.co/0osBlRt6oX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 9, 2020

You’ll be extra tired after the HIPAA lawsuits. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 9, 2020

I have never been more embarrassed by my profession. It’s literally our job to take care of sick people with both preventable and unpreventable illness. We can complain, yes, but this public shaming of patients, who disclose information in confidence, is disgraceful. #ImSoTired https://t.co/Yxh4kdeH1L — Nikki Johnson MD⚕🇺🇸 (@notaproviderMD) December 9, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

