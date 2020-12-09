https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/09/now-he-cares-about-leaks-rep-eric-swalwell-demands-probe-into-who-leaked-the-info-about-his-chinese-spy-friend/

We’ll admit it — we reworked the headline a few times, trying out things like, “Eric Swalwell demands probe into Chinese spy.” As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, Rep. Swalwell was insinuating that President Trump had something to do with the leak of the story that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative had been bundling money for his campaign. “I’ve been a critic of the president. I’ve spoken out against him. I was on both committees that worked to impeach him,” Swalwell said in an interview after Axios published its exclusive about Christine Fang. “The timing feels like that should be looked at.” Ah, the timing.

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that Swalwell, rather than wisely slink away as he did at first, is demanding a probe into who leaked the information about his close relationship with that Chinese spy.

Rep. Swalwell wants investigation into who leaked information https://t.co/XLurrvALts — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 9, 2020

The Daily Mail reports:

Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell demanded Wednesday that there be an investigation into who leaked his relationship with a Chinese spy who he is accused of having sex with while she worked as a Communist honeytrap. The former presidential candidate claimed his relationship with Christine Fang – or Fang Fang – was leaked while he was involved with impeaching Donald Trump and that classified information was being ‘weaponized’ against him. Swalwell, who represents a Bay area district and sits on the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committee, has refused to confirm or deny sleeping with Fang before he was tipped off in 2015 that she was a Chinese agent.

The Daily Mail also reports that Fang is still friends with Swalwell’s father, Eric, and brother, Joshua, on Facebook.

So Swalwell really wants to push for an investigation into who leaked the information while also refusing to answer questions about the details of his relationship with Fang, who’d had sexual relationships with two midwestern mayors.

Now @ericswalwell cares about leaks. — 🚨PA GA MI WI AZ NV🚨 (@emilykholcomb) December 9, 2020

Funny. I don’t remember Fartman being concerned about leaks regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky when he was busy pursuing impeachment. — AdamInHTownTX (*Missing Context) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 9, 2020

No those were honorable whistle blowers then. — Ike was right. (@chris_livefree) December 9, 2020

Anonymous whistleblower who must be protected. — DC Live Media 🚨🚨 (@BrianDC_45) December 9, 2020

What ? He wants to investigate who leaked his dirty doings ? Interesting, he didn’t find it necessary to investigate who was leaking classified information on the President. — Angela (@acmom62) December 9, 2020

The nerve of this guy — Milksy25 (@milksy25) December 9, 2020

So he’s mad he got caught at what he falsely accuses others of? Got it — Dave Caldwell ✝️ (@dhc1975) December 9, 2020

*Gas*lighting both ironically and unironically. — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) December 9, 2020

Like Dems, they never deny the veracity of the charges, only effort to discredit the messenger. In this case the @FBI — Crusader4US (@crusader4US) December 9, 2020

Has @RepSwalwell denied banging the poor spy who took one for the team? — Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) December 9, 2020

Unironically claimed he can’t talk about it because “it could be classified” — Serger’s Basilisk (@SirgayN) December 9, 2020

This smells. His poor judgement should have cost him his job. Surely California deserves better. — Louis Werdebach (@sigvoice) December 9, 2020

California deserves who they vote for, sadly.

I agree for once.. We need a full investigation into Eric Swalwell’s treason.. — President Elect Kodos (@lee_manel) December 9, 2020

I want to know too. So I can shake their hand for letting us know how much of a traitor @RepSwalwell is. — ArdvarkMaster (@ArdvarkMaster) December 9, 2020

Is #Swalwell a Chinese agent?

Perhaps we need a special counsel to investigate — Eyes On (@retinaldoctor) December 9, 2020

This is a joke, right? — Fonzi (@DrunkJedi1) December 9, 2020

Maybe we should investigate the information itself and then strip him of his position on grounds of treason — Zark Muckerberg (@Josephu92722385) December 9, 2020

We want a probe on what information you exposed with a Chinese spy. — Kayotickat (@kayotickat) December 9, 2020

He has ZERO humility. — jgcgsd (@jgcgsd) December 9, 2020

@RepSwalwell is as crooked as a question mark. Remove him from committees today. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) December 9, 2020

He’s a Democrat, so why wouldn’t Swalwell try to turn himself into the victim?

