Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, predicted Thursday the GOP will handily retake the House in 2022 and criticized the pundits and pollsters who incorrectly predicted another so-called “Blue Wave.”

“We will finish what we started in two years,” Emmer told “Just the News AM” host Carrie Sheffield.

“Our polling was pretty accurate. The media just didn’t want to believe it,” said Emmer, whose group in largely responsible for the fundraising and the electing and reelecting of House Republicans.

He also call the sources consulted by mainstream media outlets “garbage polls” designed to create the “illusion” of competitive races where there were none.

Emmer, like fellow Republicans and others, also acknowledged concerns about how Republican candidates across the country could do so well on Nov. 3 while President Trump, at the top of the ticket, lost reelection.

“There certainly are questions that need to be answered,” he said. “The president was helpful to us and our candidates,” which made the pattern even more confusing.

Emmer also said the GOP’s strategy to retake the House, after losing it in 2018, includes targeting seats in Virginia, “a couple” of them in New York and the one held by new DCCC Chairman New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

“His seat is in play and we will be aggressively pursuing that,” Emmers said.

