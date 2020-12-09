https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/09/ouch-house-judiciary-republicans-drop-i-spy-mic-on-rep-eric-swalwell-and-his-funding-lecture/
It all started when the House Judiciary GOP shared some statistics about big-city crime spikes, many of them in areas where “defund the police” has been taking quite literally:
Defunding the police has serious consequences.
Crime is up. And America’s cities are less safe. https://t.co/VBCUu1bkRc
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 9, 2020
Rep. Eric Swalwell, possibly attempting to change the subject from what’s being talked about today (everywhere except in the mainstream media), fired back this way:
You know what defunds the police? NOT passing the Heroes Act. Who do you think is laid off when states and cities face mounting #COVID19 debt? https://t.co/1AD5taVCe2
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 9, 2020
If Swalwell was trying to change the subject, he wasn’t allowed to:
Did Fang Fang tell you to tweet this? 🇨🇳
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 9, 2020
