It all started when the House Judiciary GOP shared some statistics about big-city crime spikes, many of them in areas where “defund the police” has been taking quite literally:

Rep. Eric Swalwell, possibly attempting to change the subject from what’s being talked about today (everywhere except in the mainstream media), fired back this way:

If Swalwell was trying to change the subject, he wasn’t allowed to:

Ouch!

