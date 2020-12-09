https://justthenews.com/government/congress/over-100-house-republicans-sign-amicus-brief-backing-lawsuit-overturn-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

More than 100 Republican House members signed an amicus brief filed Thursday in support of a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the election results in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Among the 106 members who signed the brief are Republican Study Committee Chairman Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, and Rep. Ben Cline, of Virginia.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, filed the lawsuit Tuesday, and 18 other attorneys general from other states have joined the effort.

Some House Republicans, such as Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell, Mich., and Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman, have said they oppose the lawsuit and declined to sign the amicus brief.

