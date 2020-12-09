https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fd0f480fcf548787c00d084
Brazil reported 51,088 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in 24 hours and 842 fatalities from COVID-19, its Health Ministry said on Tuesday, marking the highest death toll since Nov. 14….
Israel is planning to launch another unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. Last year, Israel’s Beresheet spacecraft crashed while attempting a lunar landing….
An international team of scientists has found that black holes can grow hair-like structures if they spin fast enough, providing fresh insights at the fringe of our understanding of the universe….
Cuba said on Tuesday it had attracted $1.9 billion worth of foreign investment over the past year despite tighter U.S. sanctions….
YouTube said Wednesday that it will begin removing content that falsely alleges widespread fraud or errors surrounding the 2020 presidential election….