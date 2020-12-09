https://www.dailywire.com/news/pa-principal-posted-shed-rather-vote-for-a-potato-than-biden-gets-fired

A Pennsylvania elementary school principal who was fired in July after posting conservative memes on social media, including one saying she would rather vote for a potato than Joe Biden, is suing the school district.

Amy Sacks, the former principal of Evergreen Elementary School, who had been a teacher for two decades, was fired by the Perkiomen Valley School District and Superintendent Barbara Russell.

On Thanksgiving, Sacks released this statement on Facebook:

Many of you know that I am no longer the Principal of Evergreen Elementary at this time. However, the circumstances surrounding this situation have been kept quiet until now. I am reaching out to you today to share with you that as Principal of Evergreen Elementary School I was terminated because I expressed right of center political views — PRIVATELY. Political memes caused me to lose my job. Nothing that I did was even borderline unacceptable — they were simply political viewpoints. However, Perkiomen Valley School District and Superintendent Barbara Russell have decided that the First Amendment Freedom of Speech has no place in public schools and that teachers and administrators are unfit to serve if they hold and express political beliefs that are right of center. This cancel culture within the public school system has to stop. I was Principal of one of the best performing elementary schools in Pennsylvania and still fell victim to being cancelled out by liberal bureaucrats who don’t believe in diversity of thought, speech, opinion, or political affiliation. With the support of my husband and family, I have decided to challenge the school district by filing a lawsuit against them to save my job. I hope to lead by example and inspire others to stand against the erosion of our constitutional rights in America. Your support also means the world to me and is helping me to stand strong and fight for what is right. Know that if you have been similarly victimized, that you do not have to fight alone and many people are ready to help.

Sacks is asking the court for $500,000 for the “emotional turmoil” she has suffered.

The lawsuit states: “Amy was told by Russell that her private Facebook posts had offended a parent who had complained to the District. Instead of properly telling the parent that Amy was permitted to post what she wanted on her private account, the District terminated Amy from the principal position without warning. Amy was told by Russell that she was being terminated because these posts were offensive, unacceptable, and unprofessional. Russell alluded that she believed that Amy was racist and could be fired on that basis.”

Her attorneys claimed, “At no point was Amy advised to get counsel, nor was she informed of her rights; instead she was viciously threatened with career ruination if she tried to contest anything happening. … The conduct was wildly illegal. Amy has a near absolute right to free speech on her private Facebook account. Furthermore, before any action can be taken against a public employee, Due Process requires that the school provide her notice of the charges against her,” The Daily Mail reported.

Some of the posts Sacks issued included:

“This is a potato. If this potato was running against Joe Biden, I’d vote for the potato.” “Looking for some clarity. Is Corona Season over and we are on to Riot Season? I just need to know if I need a mask or a rifle.” “Due to Covid, we’re gonna need people to riot from home and destroy your own s***.” “If you think the coronavirus panic in an election year right after 3 failed coup attempts against Trump is a coincidence? You might be as dumb as a rock!”

One post showed House speaker and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with the caption “The virus” while below it was a picture of people voting, captioned, “The cure.”

Another: “If you can’t carry, buy some wasp and hornet spray, keep it beside your seat in your vehicle. It sprays 20-30ft stream.”

