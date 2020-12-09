https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-i-dont-have-any-concern-about-mr-swalwell?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she doesn’t have “any concern” about California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who was reportedly a target of a Chinese spy.

Pelosi said congressional leaders were “briefed” about the Chinese attempting to influence members of Congress in 2015.

“In terms of Mr. Swalwell, in the spring of 2015, the leadership of the House and the [Intelligence] committee were informed that overtures from a Chinese person were being made to members of Congress,” Pelosi said during a news conference. “When that was made known to the members of Congress, it was over, that was the end of any communication with those people.”

Swalwell is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was not briefed on a Chinese spy attempting to influence lawmakers in 2015.

“Speaker Pelosi was notified. I was not. I’m asking for an FBI briefing now. But if she knew and maintains Swalwell on Intel, wrong. He is a national security threat,” McCarthy said during a news conference on Thursday.

“He was put on in his second year. I will tell you as a leader, Intel committee is treated differently. Why? Because those who serve on Intel get information that members do not. For the Republican side, the Republican leader appoints there. For the Democrat side, the Democrats appoint there,” he added. “Why did she allow him to stay on that committee? And let’s hope she does not in the next Congress, either.”

