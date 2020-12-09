https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/529580-pennsylvania-gop-leader-on-breaking-with-trump-on-election-id-get-my

The GOP majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate suggested in an interview published Wednesday that she would be the victim of a violent attack if she indicated her opposition to efforts by President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE‘s supporters to reject the state’s election results.

Speaking with The New York Times, state Sen. Kim Ward (R) made the remark when asked if she would have signed a letter to the state’s congressional delegation urging them to “object, and vote to sustain such objection, to the Electoral College votes received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” during the session of Congress certifying the Electoral College results next month.

“If I would say to you, ‘I don’t want to do it,’” Ward told the Times, “I’d get my house bombed tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward is supporting an effort by hard-line Republicans to call on Congress to reject President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Biden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ MORE‘s win in Pennsylvania – considered a key battleground that led to his victory.

Her comment comes as the president has personally leaned on lawmakers and state leaders, Ward herself included, following his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden last month. He has urged them to take steps that would overturn their respective states’ election results.

The Trump campaign’s legal efforts have thus far failed to gain any traction in the courts. The president now has appeared to pin his hopes on a lawsuit filed by attorney general of Texas alleging that four states’ results are “tainted” by recent changes to voting processes and therefore should be invalidated. Pennsylvania is among the four states named in the suit.

Other targets of the president’s personal outreach in the hopes of overturning his defeat to Biden include Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ Sidney Powell appeals dismissal of lawsuit to overturn Georgia election result MORE (R), who has so far refused public calls from the president to summon a special session of the state’s legislature to challenge the state’s election results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

