Only 24% of Republicans say they trust that the results of the 2020 presidential election are accurate, according to a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey released on Wednesday.

Overall, 61% said they trust the results, including 67% of independents.

Other results from the poll show:

Two-thirds of those surveyed think Presdient Donald Trump should concede the election, but 62% of Republicans say he should not.

While 60% of Americans do not want Trump to run for president again in 2024, two-thirds of Republicans do.

Fifty-six percent approve of the way Democrat Joe Biden is handling himself during the transition, which is higher than the 49% that approved of the job Trump did during the 2016 transition.

By a 59%-to-35% margin, those surveyed said Biden will do more to unite than divide the country. Four years ago, 43% said Trump would do more to unite the nation, while 53% said he would do more to divide it.

Sixty-two percent said they were either confident or very confident about how Biden will handle the coronavirus pandemic.

The percentage of Americans who say they will take a vaccine when one comes available has gone up to 61% from just 49% in September.

Among party affiliation, 75% of Democrats say they will get a vaccine, 66% of independents and just 48% of Republicans.

The survey was conducted between December 1 -6 and included 1,065 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points.

