President Donald Trump has reportedly asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to argue Texas’ lawsuit against four battleground states before the U.S. Supreme Court.

What are the details?

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the president asked Cruz the night before if he would be willing to present the case filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which accuses officials in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin of exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to unconstitutionally expand mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 election.

The suit seeks to delay the Electoral College vote until nationwide investigations into potential voter fraud are completed. President Trump and his campaign have filed dozens of lawsuits in numerous states contesting the results of the election that mainstream media has roundly declared for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

On Monday, Cruz

offered to argue an election lawsuit spearheaded by Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly (R), if the Supreme Court agreed to take it up. But the high court denied the case the next day.

The Texas senator issued a response to the Supreme Court’s decision on the Pennsylvania case, saying in a statement:

“I am disappointed that the Court decided not to hear the case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania. The anger and division we see across the Nation needs resolution. Late last year, the Pennsylvania Legislature passes a law that purported to allow universal mail-in voting, notwithstanding the Pennsylvania Constitution’s express prohibition. This appeal filed raised important and serious legal issues, and I believe the Court had a responsibility to ensure our elections follow the law and the Constitution.”

Cruz has argued several cases before the Supreme Court in the past, most when he served as solicitor general for the state of Texas. As of this writing, he has not issued a public response to The Times’ report, nor has the president.

Momentum behind the Texas case built up considerably on Wednesday, after several Republican state attorneys general issued statements expressing their endorsements of the lawsuit.

Trump vowed on Twitter, “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

He added later, “Wow! At least 17 States have joined Texas in the extraordinary case against the greatest Election Fraud in the history of the United States. Thank you!”

