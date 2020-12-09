https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/09/trump-intervening-texas-election-lawsuit-supreme-court-georgia-michigan-pennsylvania-wisconsin-twitter/

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will be “intervening” in Texas’ 2020 election lawsuit that seeks to have the Supreme Court throw out President-elect Joe Bidens’ wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The suit, filed Tuesday, alleges that those states all violated the Constitution by citing the coronavirus pandemic to change election laws. (RELATED:Texas Sues Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan And Pennsylvania Over Election Results)

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that “we will be intervening in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

There is massive evidence of widespread fraud in the four states (plus) mentioned in the Texas suit. Just look at all of the tapes and affidavits! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

The president also suggested Tuesday at a vaccine event at the White House that the Supreme Court might overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“Let’s see whether or not someone has the courage. Whether it’s a legislator or legislatures. Whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices,” he stated. “Let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right.”

WATCH:

Though the Supreme Court has asked the four states named in the Texas suit to respond to the filing by Thursday, it also unanimously rejected a bid from Pennsylvania Republicans to throw out the states’ election results.

Trump appeared unfazed by that development Wednesday morning, however, tweeting that “the case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining.”

This was not my case as has been so incorrectly reported. The case that everyone has been waiting for is the State’s case with Texas and numerous others joining. It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET. How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED? https://t.co/ZKu9sNVz2U — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

“It is very strong, all criteria met,” he wrote. “How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was rigged?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

