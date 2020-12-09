https://noqreport.com/2020/12/09/professor-in-texas-lawsuit-odds-of-biden-winning-all-four-contested-states-less-than-one-in-a-quadrillion-to-the-fourth-power/

Joe Biden’s “victory” that was manufactured in the early morning hours following Election Day was improbable. We knew that. But when we put the numbers to the test based on known data and reliable prediction models, it turns from improbable to outright impossible according to a professor named in the lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Rutgers Professor Charles J. Cicchetti, Ph.D., worked out the numbers based on the lead President Trump had before vote counting was suddenly and inexplicably halted in the late hours on Election Day, only to be resumed in some cases without observers present. His calculations were based on historical data, most prevalently voting patterns in the 2016 election, and concluded that it is essentially impossible. According to the lawsuit:

9. Expert analysis using a commonly accepted statistical test further raises serious questions as to the integrity of this election.

10. The probability of former Vice President Biden winning the popular vote in the four Defendant States—Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—independently given President Trump’s early lead in those States as of 3 a.m. on November 4, 2020, is less than one in a quadrillion, or 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000. For former Vice President Biden to win these four States collectively, the odds of that event happening decrease to less than one in a

quadrillion to the fourth power (i.e., 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,0004). See Decl. of Charles J. Cicchetti, Ph.D. (“Cicchetti Decl.”) at ¶¶ 14-21, 30-31. See App. 4a-7a, 9a.

11. The same less than one in a quadrillion statistical improbability of Mr. Biden winning the popular vote in the four Defendant States—Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—independently exists when Mr. Biden’s performance in each of those Defendant States is compared to former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton’s performance in the 2016 general election and President Trump’s performance in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. Again, the statistical improbability of Mr. Biden winning the popular vote in these four States collectively is 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,0005. Id. 10-13, 17-21, 30-31.

12. Put simply, there is substantial reason to doubt the voting results in the Defendant States.

Put another way, that puts Joe Biden’s odds at 1 in 1060. Anything beyond 1051 is considered absolutely impossible by quantum physicists. There are somewhere between 1078 to 1082 atoms in the known universe. In other words, Joe Biden did not miraculously win Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin the morning after the election. Either he cheated or someone orchestrated massive cheating on his behalf.

The Texas lawsuit is a much-needed reprise following yesterday’s news that the Supreme Court has turned away an emergency petition for injunction filed by Republicans in the state. Though I gave the suit zero chance of being successful, there was still a sliver of hope when it seemed just about everyone else in MAGA world thought I was wrong. And perhaps I was, in a way. As I covered in the latest episode of NOQ Report, maybe the merits of the case were strong but the Supreme Court is looking to the Texas case as the real winner to push forward.

Even if you shave off one, two, or ten zeroes, it’s still an impossibility that Joe Biden pulled off a last second miracle without cheating massively. The Texas lawsuit may be the real miracle to make things right in this awful election.

