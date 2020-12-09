https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/RandPaul-NewsmaxTV-Congress-Stimulus/2020/12/09/id/1000772

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that Congress will likely pass a coronavirus stimulus package, but warned that “there’s no rainy day fund up here.”

Paul told “American Agenda” that “the one thing that Congress is very good at compromising on is spending money we don’t have. So, if I had to give you a guess I would say yes, they’ll spend money we don’t have. People need to realize that there’s no rainy day fund up here, there’s no savings account.”

He added, “I think it’s a big mistake to do this,” noting that many Republicans calling for a stimulus “said they were conservatives, that they weren’t for running up the deficit.”

The senator said that “The way our economy can recover is: we need to open the economy. Any money that you give to these governors that are shutting down the economy will give them further incentive to keep the economy closed.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

