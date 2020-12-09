https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/read-trumps-massive-georgia-lawsuit-highlights-include-66247-underage-voters-2560-felons/

A massive lawsuit from President Donald Trump lays out tens of thousands of illegal votes for Joe Biden — well beyond the 11,779 vote margin.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, but had to be refiled after the Fulton County Superior Court rejected it on Monday due to incorrect paperwork and missing filing fees. Both issues have now been corrected.

Some of the highlights of the 1,585 page suit include 2,560 felons who voted, 66,247 underage voters, and 2,423 votes from people who were not registered.

The lawsuit additionally lists 1,043 individuals registered at PO boxes, 4,926 individuals who voted in Georgia after registering in another state, 395 individuals who voted in two states, 15,700 votes from people who moved out of state before the election, 40,279 votes of people who moved without re-registering in their new county and 30,000 – 40,000 absentee ballots lacking proper signature matching and verification.

The legal team included numerous affidavits and outlined over 30 violations of Georgia laws and codes.

Currently, Biden leads the state with 2,473,633 votes to Trump’s 2,461,854. The lawsuit has highlighted nearly 200,000 illegal votes, more than enough to change the results.

“Georgia officials who have fecklessly asserted that the general election was an ‘amazing success’ ‘with no credible evidence of irregularity’ are undermining public confidence in the integrity of our elections,” State Republican Chairman David Shafer said when announcing the lawsuit.

“Our lawsuit does not rely on theories about the voting machines. These theories will be explored in other lawsuits. Instead, we painstakingly show thousands of examples of ‘low tech’ voting irregularities and fraud sufficient in scale to place the election result in doubt,” Shafer continued.

The lawsuit focuses strictly on illegal votes, not the machines themselves, according to a report from the Federalist.

You can read the lawsuit in full here.

