The “Deep State” believes they control capitalism as well as domestic and foreign affairs in the United States. This is why they hate President Trump, according to Renmin University professor Di Dongsheng in a recently resurfaced video.

Di entered the spotlight this week when a video was reported on by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. In it, we heard of China’s control of many of the core elites in the United States and why China is ramping up their economy in spite of the pandemic. This newly resurfaced video, posted by One America News reporter Jack Posobiec, goes into the Deep State power structure here in the United States.

Here is Renmin University professor Di Dongsheng talking about how the US government really works pic.twitter.com/oSDevtKjw2 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) December 9, 2020

“It’s worth mentioning one particular group of the elites, called the ‘Deep State,’” a translation of Di’s comments reads. “Who are these people? Of course, there are slightly different understandings regarding those people. My understanding is that these people are the mid and senior leaders from the U.S. military, intelligence community, the State Department, Department of the Treasury, Department of Commerce, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. judicial systems.”

Di’s interpretation matches those of many “conspiracy theorists” in America. But many of these conspiracy theories have panned out properly; before Edward Snowden, thoughts of the intelligence community engaged in domestic spying was also a conspiracy theory.

“Within the Capital Beltway, they are the big fish hidden in the swamp, who Trump disgusts the most,” Di continued. “In the U.S., political figures are elected, and they come and go. However, the group that I just mentioned are the people who remain in the power circle. I have dealt with those people.”

He went on to describe how since WWII, the “Deep State” has asserted more control over all policies in the United States. This jibes with common perceptions of how the true power structure works, how a “shadow government” really calls many of the shots, and why President Trump has rankled so many of the elites in Washington D.C. and beyond.

When the enemy exposes themselves in battle, it’s incumbent on us to strike. We’re fighting powers and principalities, folks, but that doesn’t mean we stop fighting just because the odds are stacked against us.

