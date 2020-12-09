https://www.thedailyfodder.com/2020/12/breaking-bombshell-report-finds-400000.html

By John Paluska, Founder of The Daily Fodder

As Texas sues alleging MASSIVE CONSTITUTIONAL VOTE INSECURITY VIOLATIONS by multiple key swing states in the 2020 election, another damning piece of evidence of voter fraud has come to light, And, once again. it is in Pennsylvania.

A report submitted by Representative Frank Ryan in Pennsylvania and co-signed by 14 other Pennsylvania State Representatives allege 400,000 mail-in ballots suddenly appeared in the public record the day after the election.

According to their filing, which is now known as the “Ryan Report,” this incredible inconsistency in election reporting, in addition to more than 50,000 ballots with same-day delivery or before and 23,000 whose arrival dates pre-dated when they were sent, led them to conclude:

Actions by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and secretary of state in the 2020 general election were so fraught with inconsistencies, documented irregularities, and improprieties (see filing below) that the election results for the office of president of the United States cannot be determined. The actions were so flagrant and egregious that I am a plaintiff in a case in the Commonwealth Court against Gov. Tom Wolf, et al. to seek relief.

One of the levels of this proof is that the election commission stated they mailed 2.7 million ballots on their website, but then after election day, that number magically changed to 3.1 million, meaning 400,000 BALLOTS suddenly appeared the following day of the election.

The Ryan Report states:

In a data file received on November 4, 2020, the Commonwealth’s PA Open Data sites reported over 3.1 million mail in ballots sent out. The CSV file from the state on November 4 depicts 3.1 million mail in ballots sent out but on November 2, the information was provided that only 2.7 million ballots had been sent out. This discrepancy of approximately 400,000 ballots from November 2 to November 4 has not been explained. This apparent discrepancy can only be evaluated by reviewing all transaction logs into the SURE system to determine the access, authority for the entry, the verification of the data entered as well as the authentication of the security certificates of the sites from which the data had been entered.

This is huge news. If true, it could potentially mean 400,000 ballots are completely fraudulent. Couple this with the report’s findings that tens of thousands of votes were apparently received before they were sent, and a real voter fraud case begins to build that warrants a true audit of Pennsylvania’s votes.

HELP STOP THE SPREAD OF FAKE NEWS! SHARE our articles and like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

