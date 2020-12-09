https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/09/report-investigation-into-hunter-biden-went-quiet-due-to-doj-policy-around-overt-action-that-could-impact-an-election/

In an earlier post, we’d heard CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz tweet that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, which began in 2018, “was put on hold around the election because of DOJ policy” and that “new investigative actions began after the election.” That raised a lot of red flags, and now Natalie Brand is saying that sources tell CBS News that yes, the Justice Department has a policy around “overt” actions that could have an impact on an election.

Two sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS that the tax investigation of Hunter Biden began in 2018 report @ClareHymes22 @AndyTriay. The investigation went quiet during election season due to DOJ policy around “overt” investigative action that could impact election. https://t.co/BRWQ48SHOs — Natalie Brand (@NatalieABrand) December 10, 2020

“Investigators did not reach out in the weeks prior to the election because of a Justice Department policy surrounding elections that prohibits overt investigative acts, one of the people said.”

@RaheemKassam has drilled it down for us: “Translation: the apparatus of the state hid information from the public in order to aid one particular candidate.” 💯⚖️🇺🇸 — Betty Lovell, APR 🇺🇸 (@bettylovell) December 10, 2020

I wonder if that policy has always been in place 🤔 or just for this particular election. — Emmy Award Winning Bunny Foo Foo (@LoveFitnesLLC) December 10, 2020

The “investigative action” was deafeningly silent since 2018 when it commenced. — Bardamukitty (@Bardamukitty1) December 10, 2020

Translation: Deep state. — kJ (@JCBolWag) December 10, 2020

In 2018 Biden wasn’t the Democratic candidate, and a lot of primary voters would have liked to know about this. Looks like it didn’t impact two elections. — Billy (@Billy44703732) December 10, 2020

What was happening before election season? Amazing how there were no leaks of this investigation, but when it came to Trump and his administration, Washington leaked like a sieve. — Michael_M (@moritz_221) December 10, 2020

They never stopped investigating Trump while he was running for President. — Angela🇺🇸 ☃️🎄 (@Reap_What_U_Sow) December 10, 2020

The DOJ deliberately hid this from the public, while the media said it was fake and covered it up. That’s criminal behavior. — I am nhprman. (@nhprman) December 10, 2020

Never seen a policy from the DOJ called “overt investigative action” Where is that exactly in writing? — AdamofTwi++er (@Adam61830894) December 10, 2020

The media had the same policy. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) December 10, 2020

Except an eye witness held a press conference that you refused to report on. — SeeJaneVote (@janiedelaney) December 10, 2020

Are you going to interview the business partners who can corroborate crimes Hunter has committed? He is a wealthy businessman who is a vet. You may find his details out from Tucker Carlson or from the presser he gave the night of 2nd debate. — Terry Hart (@fireballwise) December 10, 2020

I’ve said it once I’ll say I many more times, the media in this country is GARBAGE. 90% of them are just arms of the Democrat party and probably funded by China — Keiyz 215 (@FatesApostle215) December 10, 2020

So how many news outlets said this was Russian disinformation? — Sid Vicious (@SidVici38613907) December 10, 2020

Are you kidding? This wasn’t the DOJ hiding facts. This was the left-activist MEDIA hiding anything about Hunter Biden. NOW you catch on?@Project_Veritas has CNN on their 9am phone call directing producers to IGNORE Hunter Biden & do NOT report on the story. Shameful. — Teri Cooper Brown🙂 (@TeriCBrownUGA) December 10, 2020

2018, 2019 and the beginning of 2020 was hardly election season. Two tiered justice system, DOJ interfered in the election by not informing the American people. — Patty Loera (@pat_loera) December 10, 2020

Investigations should impact the election. — Gap Filler (@gapfiller99) December 10, 2020

AMEN. — Chris T (@ctom3304) December 10, 2020

