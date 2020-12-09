https://thehill.com/homenews/529404-romney-madness-for-republicans-to-protest-electoral-college-vote

Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocratic senators push for ,200 direct payments in new coronavirus relief package Romney: ‘Nuts’ to invite doctor who questioned coronavirus vaccine to Senate hearing Lara Trump leading Republicans in 2022 North Carolina Senate poll MORE (R-Utah) dismissed a push from fellow Republicans in the House who are mulling the idea of challenging the Electoral College vote in an effort to keep President Trump Donald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE in office another four years.

“Madness,” Romney told reporters on Tuesday. “This is madness. We have a process. Recounts are appropriate. Going to the court is appropriate. Pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate. But trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness.”

Last week, Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksGOP rep introduces resolution to condemn lawmakers calling for Trump to concede ‘prematurely’ Press: America: Love it or leave it! Senate GOP brushes off long-shot attempt to fight Biden win MORE (R-Ala.) said he planned to challenge the Electoral College vote when Congress meets to officials certify the election results after the first of the year.

“I’m doing this because in my judgment this is the worst election theft in the history of the United States. And if there was a way to determine the Electoral College outcome using only lawful votes cast by eligible American citizens, then Donald Trump won the Electoral College,” Brooks said.

Romney said on Tuesday that he is confident any effort by House Republicans to overturn or invalidate state electors for the presidency would fail in the Senate.

Since President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Biden to tap Vilsack for Agriculture secretary: reports Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ MORE was projected the winner in November’s election, Trump and his allies have alleged without evidence that widespread voter fraud led to a “rigged election” against him.

Trump himself has reportedly pressured Republican election officials in at least one state, Georgia, to hold off on certifying election results, a request that ultimately went unheeded.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court blocked a Republican bid to overturn Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus also held a press conference late last week criticizing Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrDeWine says lethal injection ‘impossible’ option for Ohio executions The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – So many questions about COVID-19 vaccines Senate gears up for battle over Barr’s new special counsel MORE for what they say is a failure on the part of the Justice Department to sufficiently investigate allegations of voter fraud that occurred in the election.

“There is nothing more important for Attorney General Barr [and others in federal law enforcement] to eliminate false claims of fraud and verify the veracity of claims,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said. “We are running out of clock. There is not much runway left to land the plane.”

