DeSANTIS on HANNITY: How Florida Handled Coronavirus Without Draconian Lockdown Orders
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.29.20
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night on his state’s efforts to protect the elderly during the Coronavirus outbreak; saying local officials were “pro-active” in saving the most vulnerable residents.
“The fatality rate at Florida’s long-term care facilities were drastically lower than New York. Now the state has a plan to safely re-open for business. The predictions for Florida were off the charts. They attacked you… How did you do it?” asked Hannity.
“We really focused. We knew where the threats were. We made sure we had teams going there, trying to work on that. If the virus gets into those facilities, it can run rampant,” said DeSantis.
“It’s a very difficult problem, but we were pro-active,” he added.
BREAKING: Florida Governor DeSantis to Lift All CoVID Restrictions on Restaurants, Bars, Other Businesses
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.25.20
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed Friday his administration will lift the remaining restrictions on bars and restaurants to boost business during the Coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming holiday season.
“Florida is lifting all coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and bars effective immediately, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said he is also prohibiting local governments from closing businesses or imposing any restrictions without justification,” reports The Hill.
JUST IN: Florida to completely lift COVID restrictions on restaurants, bars https://t.co/1rM5WzJd4V pic.twitter.com/Hw3K22UztF
— The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2020
“There will not be limitations from the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “I think this will be very, very important to the industry. Some of the local [governments] can do reasonable regulations, but you can’t say no after six months and just have people twisting in the wind.”
“We’re prepared if we see an increase,” DeSantis said. “We’re not closing anything moving forward. We have the tools in place.”
