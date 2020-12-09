https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/rush-limbaugh-sounds-ominous-warning-future-america/

PALM BEACH, Florida – With the political divide in America continuing to increase, radio star Rush Limbaugh believes the nation is moving toward secession.

“I actually think that we’re trending toward secession,” the broadcaster said on his Wednesday broadcast.

“There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way.”

“I know that there’s a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that that is where we’re headed whether we want to or not. Whether we want to go there or not.”

Limbaugh stressed that he himself had not made up his mind on the issue.

“I still haven’t given up the idea that we are the majority and that all we have to do is find a way to unite and win,” he explained.

“Our problem is the fact that there are just so many RINOs, so many Republicans in the Washington establishment who will do anything to maintain their membership in the establishment because of the perks and the opportunities that are presented for their kids and so forth.”

“I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York, especially if you’re talking about votes.

“I see a lot of bloggers – I can’t think of names right now – a lot of bloggers have written extensively about how distant and separated and how much more separated our culture is becoming politically and that it can’t go on this way.”

Limbaugh was responding to a caller named Jamie from Shelbyville, Kentucky, who was looking to brainstorm ideas on how to push back against the division and unite Americans again.

“We know it’s a globalist, communist, technocrat, Democrat takeover. It’s treason,” Jamie said. “And they’ve been able to take us over by marketing, distracting, entertaining, and a huge propaganda machine. The extent of their evil is really unimaginable. I believe this is a ‘plandemic,’ and I’m afraid it’s too late.

“But I think it’s time we mobilize. It’s past time. We have sought the truth, and we know it’s clear what’s going on. We need a way, though. And my idea for that is to fight the lies and to take action, is to look at the Democrats, how they handled all this, how this all came about. They implemented community organizers, think tanks, special interest groups.”

Limbaugh noted that his popularity and that of so-called conservative media is the result of the national mainstream media abandoning its objective reporting of the news.

“And that’s when the left began to lose their monopoly on everything,” he said. “And when they lost the monopoly, that’s when they became partisan participants. That’s actually when ABC, CBS, NBC, Washington Post, New York Times decided that playing at being objective and fair was not going to do it anymore. They had to take out this new conservative media. They had to destroy it. So they began this instant course of character ruination, character assassination of all of us on the so-called right who they deem to be effective.”

“So now we’re in this situation where there isn’t any media anymore. We don’t have journalism anymore. There’s no news. And if that’s the case, where do you go? Where do you go to get news? If you’re on our side of the aisle and you know that the mainstream media is nothing but the Democrat Party, nothing but the American left, it’s nothing but the cattle call leadership of socialism, then where do you go to get news?

“It used to be not that long ago you’d read the New York Times or your local newspaper, maybe USA Today. Maybe you read the Washington Post, I don’t know. You’d turn on ABC, CBS, NBC. But now where do you go? ‘Cause I guarantee you, turn on the New York Times, or read it, read the Washington Post, ABC, CBS, NBC, it’s all gonna be the same stuff. They may present it in a different order. It’s all gonna be the same stories with the same take and the same commentary. Where do you go to find the news? But there still is news being made out there. It’s just nobody’s covering it.”

