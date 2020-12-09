https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/sen-chuck-grassley-criticizes-media-over-hunter-biden-issues?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

During remarks Thursday on the Senate floor Sen. Chuck Grassley leveled criticism at the media for coverage of issues pertaining to Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“For over a year, Senator Johnson and I investigated the Biden financial family dealings,” the Iowa Republican said. “We found that they engaged in potential criminal financial deals across the globe, including China, which created counterintelligence concerns.”

“For over 1yr I led review of Hunter Biden’s biz deals overseas w big focus on China but many Dems/news orgs dismissed/ignored,” a Wednesday tweet from the senator said. “Some even baselessly said it was foreign disinfo,” he added.

“Those same liberal outlets that disparaged our investigation now report that Hunter Biden’s financial deals in China raise counterintelligence concerns,” Grassley said during his Thursday remarks.

He said that the media should have been devoting attention to the issues raised by Republicans.

“So you can understand why I think it’s very outrageous that the fourth estate would choose to ignore facts when they are uncovered by Republicans,” he said. “It shouldn’t take subpoenas and confirmation from Hunter Biden himself to get the rest of the press to pay attention.”

