Republican Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show on FOX News Tuesday night to discuss the recent explosive report from Axios revealing how an alleged Chinese spy infiltrated Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell’s political sphere.

According to the report, the spy organized multiple fundraisers for the young Democratic Congressman and even managed to place an intern in his office, although it is unclear if the intern was in on the espionage activity. One US intelligence official even claimed that Swalwell may have had sexual relations with the spy, with Swalwell’s office describing such information as “classified.”

Hawley criticized his fellow lawmakers for their softness on China, asserting that “it’s not as if they haven’t known that the Chinese have an active espionage effort against elected officials and other targets.” Hawley further commented that “China was trying to use tech, for instance, our tech companies, to spy on Americans, trying to leverage that information against us,” a fact which he believes that the “DC establishment” ignores.

Hawley suggested that one of the problems is that establishment political figures in the United States are not interested in fighting with China. “They want to go back to the good old days of cozying up to China, trade deals with China, big tech going into China, welcoming China to our shores in increasing numbers in terms of access to our economy,” Hawley alleged. “That’s what we got to say no to.”

“This is literally espionage, Adam Schiff runs that committee, Nancy Pelosi manages the House,” Carlson responded.

Other elected officials in Washington DC have expressed outrage over the scandal, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling for his fellow Californian congressman to be “removed from Congress” following the revelation, Daily Wire reports.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg because remember what we’re hearing, these are Chinese spies that go down to the level of a mayor, they court and help a city councilmember become a congressman, this congressman now gets on the Intel Committee,” McCarthy said to FOX News‘s Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night. “They are only selected for the Intel Committee by the leaders of their party, meaning Nancy Pelosi.”

The congressman then pointed to a previous scandal involving Senator Dianne Feinstein, who employed a Chinese spy as her driver unwittingly for two decades, a scandal which was revealed a few years ago. Feinstein served on the Senate intelligence committee at the time.

“Why did the did the Democrats pull out of the bipartisan China Task Force I had set up?” McCarthy asked. “Why did Speaker Pelosi pull out of that? Why have they denied certain bills that would hold China accountable that have passed Senate? Why do [the Chinese] focus on Silicon Valley members of Congress? Why is he still on the Intel Committee and why is he still a member of Congress? Did Adam Schiff know as chairman of that Committee that [Swalwell] had this problem?”

Echoing criticism levelled by Carlson and Hawley, McCarthy criticized Swalwell for his heavy focus on the Russiagate scandal while criticizing figures such as Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe for their insistence that China is a top threat for the United States.

“The only person attacking him is Swalwell,” McCarthy claimed. “Now we learn why. Why is this person still there?”

“Remember what Swalwell said, he accused the president of everything that he did, by lying to the American public and sitting on the Intel Committee,” McCarthy argued before declaring that Swalwell should be removed from Congress.