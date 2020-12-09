https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/4876325/

In a report released Tuesday night, two Republican-led Senate committees concluded that members of Joe Biden’s family engaged in deals with Chinese nationals who had “deep connections” to the Communist Party.

The Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees named Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the former vice president’s brother James and James’ wife Sara.

“Hunter Biden has extensive connections to Chinese businesses and Chinese foreign nationals that are linked to the Communist government. Those contacts bore financial fruit when his father was vice president and after he left office,” says the report, which was part of an investigation that produced two previous reports.

The new report warns that the “connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

“The Committees will continue to evaluate the evidence in their possession.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in a statement issued by the Biden-Harris transition team, Hunter Biden acknowledged the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware told his lawyers his “tax affairs” were under investigation.

“I take this matter very seriously,” he said in the statement. “I am also confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Biden-Harris transition team said, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

China’s ‘old friends’

The new Senate report says that among the Communist Party-tied nationals with whom Hunter Biden did business was Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy. Ye was affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, the report said.

The Times reported in 2018 that Ye wanted “access to the corridors of power in Washington” and he soon “was meeting with the family of Joseph R. Biden Jr.”

Ye has been a fugitive since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in 2018 on suspicision of economic crimes.

The deal with CEFC China Energy came into focus in October with the revelation that an abandoned laptop belong to Hunter Biden with related emails and texts had been turned over to the FBI.

An email indicated Joe Biden himself was to receive a share of the profits from the China Energy deal, and a former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, declared in October the former vice president clearly was in charge of the Biden family business enterprise.

WND reported Monday a Beijing university professor cited the Biden family’s Chinese business deals as he explained in a Nov. 28 lecture why a Biden administration will restore the communist regime’s influence on its “old friends” on Wall Street and inside the Beltway after it was throttled by President Trump.

The professor, Di Dongsheng of Renmin University, referenced Hunter Biden’s many foreign business deals, including in China, where his vice president father directed U.S. policy. And he indicated they are of value in Beijing’s relationship with Biden.

“You all heard that Trump said Biden’s son has securities companies all over the world. But who helped Biden’s son build his global companies?” Di asked.

“There are indeed buy-and-sell transactions involved in here, so I think at this particular time, [with Biden winning the election], it is of strategic and tactical value for us to show goodwill to him.”

On Monday, meanwhile, the Chinese state organ Global Times published an op-ed said it expects a Biden administration to cooperate in silencing critism of the communist regime by American allies such as Australia.

On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday, Carlson recalled his interview in October with Bobulinski, who helped craft the deal with CEFC China Energy. Bobulinski claimed he met Joe Biden twice in person “to discuss what I was doing with his family’s name and the Chinese CEFC.”

Carlson asked Bobulinski how the deal might “constrain” Joe Biden’s ability to deal with China if he were elected.

“So I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised,” the businessman replied.

Special counsel?

The committees’ initial September report found Hunter Biden opened a bank account with Gongwen Dong to fund a $100,000 global spending spree” with James and Sara Biden. The new report identifies Gongwen, who reportedly executed transactions for Ye’s companies, as another Chinese national with close ties to the Communist Party.

The new Senate report focused on Hunter Biden’s lucrative position on the board of the corrupt natural gas firm Burisma while his father was overseeing Ukraine policy and the U.S. State Department’s anti-corruption agenda.

Joe Biden boasted during a panel at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting that he threatened to withhold U.S. aide if Ukraine’s president didn’t fire the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma at the time.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado is urging Attorney General Bill Barr Monday to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business deals, claiming the laptop contains evidence of “impeachable conduct” by Joe Biden. However, Sen. Johnson has pushed back, telling Fox News on Wednesday he opposes the appointment of a special counsel while vowing to continue looking into the matter.

The new report found:

Vice President Joe Biden’s office and the State Department were aware of but ignored concerns relating to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board.

Secretary of State John Kerry falsely claimed he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board.

State Department officials viewed Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky as a corrupt “odious oligarch,” but Vice President Biden was advised not to accuse Zlochevsky of corruption.

While Hunter Biden served on Burisma’s board, Zlochevsky allegedly paid a $7 million bribed to Ukraine’s prosecutor general office to close the case.

Hunter Biden was a Secret Service protectee while on Burisma’s board.

Obama administration officials and a Democratic lobbying firm had consistent and significant contact with former Ukrainian official Adrii Telizhenko

Democrats falsely accused the Republican committee chairmen, Sens. Ron Johnson and Charles Grassley, of engaging in a Russian disinformation campaign and used other tactics to interfere in the investigation.

‘Corruption by proxy’

The Biden family influence-peddling was reported by Peter Schweizer in his 2018 book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends” and a follow-up, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” which presents evidence that five members of the Biden family “cashed in” while Joe Biden was vice president.

Schweizer has noted the 2013 trip to Bejing on Air Force Two in which Hunter Biden accompanied his father and struck a $1.5 billion deal with private equity firm secured from the state-owned Bank of China. The New Yorker has reported Joe Biden met with a Chinese business executive involved in that deal on the trip.

WND interviewed Schweizer in April 2018 about his book “Secret Empires,” which shows how lawmakers, on a massive scale, are avoiding scrutiny through “corruption by proxy,” using family and friends as “middlemen.”

Bobulinski claims that tactic – of providing distance between the politician and the family’s deals – was at work in the Biden family’s business, claming Joe Biden clearly was in charge.

Bobulinski told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in late October he raised concerns in 2017 to the former vice president’s brother Jim Biden, about Joe Biden’s ties to the joint venture with CEFC China Energy.

Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, said he remembered asking, “How are you guys getting away with this? ‘Aren’t you concerned?'”

He claims Jim Biden chuckled and replied, “Plausible deniability.”

There’s more

WND reported Oct. 16 that Schweizer also obtained emails separate from the cache reported by the New York Post, from former Hunter Biden business associate Bevan Cooney.

Among them were emails showing Chinese investors and Communist Party officials used Hunter Biden to secure a private, off-the-books meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden.

In September 2019, Schweizer released documents to counter ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos’ claim that allegations of impropriety in the $1.5 billion investment deal had been debunked.

Schweizer noted at the time that the Biden campaign, among others, had tried to create the impression that Hunter Biden was only “passively involved” in the 2013 venture. But Schweizer posted online a copy of a document showing Hunter Biden was on the the “management team” of the fund, BHR Partners, as a board member. Further, Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer was vice chairman of the board and sat on the company’s investment committee.

Significantly, the $1.5 billion deal with BHR Partners was struck 12 days after Hunter Biden traveled with his father on Air Force Two to Beijing.

“People have a right to know how precisely the Biden family was enriched, and what did Hunter Biden give them in return,” Schweizer said in an interview in September 2019 with “Fox & Friends.”

“He wasn’t being paid for his expertise. He was being paid for something,” he continued. “And I think we have a right to know what that something is.”

