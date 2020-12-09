https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/09/showdown-in-portland-antifa-and-blm-hold-neighborhood-hostage-build-autonomous-zone-and-attack-police-trying-to-stop-them-n1199994

It’s like a scene from a dystopian movie. Antifa and Black Lives Matter™ radicals take over and squat in a Portland house belonging to someone else. Neighbors sound the alarm. Police come months later to force them to leave. Antifa takes over the street in front of the house. All hell breaks loose and cops are attacked.

This is the backstory to what’s happening right now on the ground in a neighborhood that Portland antifa radicals have essentially taken over since yesterday. They’ve blocked the street, erected walls, and now essentially hold a neighborhood hostage.

At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff deputies raided a home that had been taken over by a group of squatters. They’d been ordered to leave by a judge, but the group stayed anyway.

Since the September 9th, individuals have converged on the property by trespassing on the home’s front and backyards, and camping on adjacent privately owned and city-owned properties. Law enforcement also learned the home was broken into and that people were entering and exiting despite the judge’s order.

Campers took over the yard and blocked traffic and access for neighbors wanting to go to their own homes.

Police made several arrests during the morning raid.

The following are names of additional people arrested:

26-year-old Malik Farrakhan – Interfering with a peace officer, resist arrest

32-year-old Benjamin Einhorn – Interfering a with a peace officer

31-year-old Coral Cloutman – Disorderly Conduct II

24-year-old Stephen Wiens – Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering a with peace officer

23-year-old Marshall Piotcowski – Disorderly Conduct II, Interfering a with peace officer

26-year-old Alicxandra Blake Lucero – Interfere with a peace officer, Resist Arrest, Trespass II

Activists say that the people, who don’t appear to be related to one another according to arrest records, are a “family.” Maybe like Charles Manson had a “family.”

Since September, people have been protesting the eviction of a Black & Indigenous family from their home in Portland. Activists put up a 24/7 eviction blockade around the Red House on Mississippi. Today, Mayor Wheeler threatened them with police violence.

The property, which the antifa and Black Lives Matter™ activists have tried to brand as “the red house,” belongs to private owners who want the mob off their property and have gone to court to effect their private property rights.

Police say that since the takeover of the property in September, there have been “at least 81 calls” to the cops to report illegal activity.

…[F]ights, disturbances, shots fired, burglary, thefts, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing, threats, including by armed individuals, and for illegally blocking traffic, sidewalks and access to homes.

Neighbors are sick of it and they want their peaceful North Mississippi Street neighborhood back.

As soon as police and sheriff’s deputies made sure that the house was reinforced with protective fencing and boards, antifa radicals, who had been amassing in the street, attacked the barricades and entered the property again.

The mob stole the materials protecting the house and began barricading the street to use for an “autonomous zone.”

Portland Protesters Violently Clash with Police Over ‘Red House’ Eviction https://t.co/rAUXCzldjX via @TMZ — Laura (@Laura38297064) December 9, 2020

They blocked traffic and took over the neighborhood’s ingress and egress. They chased the police away.

Full clip from outside the Red House as activists aggressively push police out of the area, halting the eviction of the Kinney family for now. pic.twitter.com/DgOKrEp8ZX — Alex Milan Tracy (@AlexMilanTracy) December 8, 2020

The confrontation happened when the house was secured and police were leaving.

At about 9:42 a.m., contractors finished their work and Portland Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office personnel removed the perimeter. Portland Police gave loudspeaker announcements reminding those present not to interfere with fencing and to stay off the private property. Police completely left the area right before 10 a.m. and almost immediately, people removed a portion of the fence and entered the private property. Portland Police returned and attempted to disperse people from the property, however, people began throwing objects at police vehicles and officers, broke police vehicle windows and flattened tires on two police vehicles. Officers disengaged and people entered the private property again. A crowd of people eventually used fencing and other materials to block North Mississippi Avenue and began stockpiling rocks.

Press Release: Crowd Tears Down Fence, Enters Property, Blocks N. Mississippi Avenue

Link: https://t.co/qCFleqU1ox pic.twitter.com/39PMRex4bD — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) December 8, 2020

On Wednesday morning, after the mob took over the street and began issuing death threats to police officers, Police Chief Chuck Lovell issued a warning. It went something like, we really mean it this time, you guys!

We want a peaceful & safe resolution to the occupation of public space on N Mississippi Ave. We are greatly concerned about the fortification of barricades, stockpiling of weapons, armed sentries, attacks on journalists & threats to kill officers in graffiti in this public space.

Mayor Ted Wheeler agreed with the violent mob that of course the city is completely racist, but said in a series of tweets that he wants the squatters and street thugs to leave – pretty please with sugar on top…?

We all agree many of our nation’s systems and structures are fundamentally racist and require significant reform. There’s a housing crisis, a health care crisis, an education crisis, an employment crisis, a mental health crisis, and an addiction crisis. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

Wheeler said the mob was “violating our community’s laws,” so obviously that will stop them.

It’s also true that illegal trespassing, ignoring lawful orders from police, blocking sidewalks and streets, and intimidating neighbors inflame these crises and make them more difficult to solve. That is what’s happening on North Mississippi Avenue right now. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) December 9, 2020

The squatters were offered another place to stay, food, and other help.

The standoff continues. Neighbors are hostages. The mob continues to hold the street.

As usual, the Leftist mob, having just conducted a reign of terror in several parts of Portland over the past few months, is now moving the goalposts and setting up another area to fight over. There is only the fight. There’s never a solution.

This is developing. We’ll keep you posted.

