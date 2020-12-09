https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/09/siri-whats-the-worst-christmas-tree-topper-in-existence/
Who’s ready for the worst Christmas tree topper in existence?
Because this pro-abortion one has to be it:
IT IS LITERALLY IMPOSSIBLE TO TOP OUR TOPPER. #ProAbortion #Abortions #Christmas pic.twitter.com/MlmkYebEMb
— michael anthony (@saenzamichael) December 9, 2020
Yes, those are medical forceps used in abortions on top of her tree:
“Sick monsters”:
Sick monsters. https://t.co/cn86SF0opy
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 9, 2020
And yet, she is really proud of it:
This is gross. https://t.co/BJf7awjMTT
— 🎄🤶🏻Mrs Jess Claus🤶🏻🎄 (@ShenanigansMom) December 9, 2020
Good question:
WTH is wrong with you? https://t.co/vBTVPBksCZ
— Rae Reubaltach (@RebelRae13) December 9, 2020
You know, it is OK to skip this holiday if you’re going to celebrate it this way.
***
