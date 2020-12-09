https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/soros-funded-la-district-attorney-to-set-up-special-justice-system-for-illegals/
About The Author
Related Posts
Dire warning for Democrats…
November 27, 2020
James O’Keefe sues the New York Times…
October 31, 2020
CDC to shorten Covid quarantine period…
November 25, 2020
Florida + 2.7
November 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy