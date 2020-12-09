https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/stunning-testimony-michigan-witness-saw-active-military-ballots-71-year-old-people-canada-video/

“It was all suspicious.”

Elizabeth Forlini was a Republican Poll Challenger in Detroit the day after election day. She helped process the military ballots. She was present when the City of Detroit decided to cover the windows of the TCF Center in order to prevent the Republicans from seeing inside. When she was finally let inside, five hours after arriving, she saw that there was a huge partisan imbalance.

She was made to wait, but she was going to make sure she fought for the integrity of Detroit elections.



“There was not a Republican at every table. That place was loaded with hate. When we’d walk by, they’d turn the envelopes over.” Forlini said the Republicans were vastly outnumbered inside, even though dozens were left waiting hours to come inside, for an official excuse that has evolved over time and most recently has been that the building was at “COVID capacity.”

Democrats used COVID as the excuse to help cover their tracks.

When Forlini walked in, she says the poll workers were verbally abusive and intimidating from the start. One joked that they hoped she had “brought her binoculars” which is an apparent reference to the COVID policy that kept GOP Poll Challengers six feet distant from the tables, unable to see the ballots.

That reference was also mentioned by witness Adam de Angeli, who recorded poll worker trainings in Detroit where they made the exact same joke, mentioning that the Republicans would have to bring their binoculars to see the voter fraud occurring in Detroit.

Notably, de Angeli and others had successfully sued the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on October 28, a week prior to the election, to prevent this kind of harassment from taking place. Instead, the City of Detroit appears, from witness statements, to have completely ignored the court order and actively flaunted it.

Forlini saw the fraud. She was processing absentee votes from active military members when she noticed odd birthdates. “1938, 1939, 1940, all for Biden.”

According to Forlini, there wasn’t even “one Trump ballot”

Forlini wrote down a name and a ballot number she was so concerned. She wrote down the name of a 71 year old with an address in Detroit whose ballot was postmarked from Ontario.

Forlini said the ballot number was 4880. She relayed that the voter’s name was Kathy Leal, with a registered address of 4160 John R St. Detroit, MI, which Forlini was surprised that it was a location for the Karmanos Medical Center.

Calling the Karamos Medical Center, they had never heard of Ms. Leal or that address, and suggested the University Medical Center. Calling the University Medical Center, they said Ms. Leal has a registered address for a doctor’s office, but that her Suite number does not exist.

A Michigan data vendor looked up Ms. Leal in the voter database for the Gateway Pundit and said that Ms. Leal has a code as an ‘overseas civilian government contractor’ and has a registered voter address for the one described in Detroit, but has a secondary mailing address directing her absentee ballots to another address in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. That address appears to be a condo complex. The two addresses, in two different countries, are six driving miles apart, where the American address does not exist. The last time her record was updated was in October 2012, and she has reliably voted absentee since then in both the primary and general elections. She is modeled to be 98% likely Democrat, the data vendor added.

Dozens of Facebook profiles with the same name come up with no obvious 71 year old government contractor. Phone calls to the number associated with Kathy Leal reached a disconnected number.

Forlini described Leal as a suspicious ballot, and her profile in other digital realms yields nothing but the same suspicion.

ELIZABETH FORLINI HAD TO BE ESCORTED OUT OF TCF CENTER BY DETROIT PD WHO WERE WORRIED FOR HER SAFETY!

Forlini described the culture of intimidation and voter suppression at the TCF Center. “They were harassing us so bad, we had to leave. If I would have known what I know now, I would have stayed to write down more ballot numbers.” She says the Detroit police officers were concerned that they were going to be attacked on their walk out, or on their way to their cars. There was a culture of violence brewing at the election count that even the police were worried about.

“We had to be escorted out by Detroit Police because of how hostile the crowd was.”

“It was terrible.”



When describing the mindset of the poll workers she met at the TCF Center, Forlini said they were extreme left-wing partisans, they were all “about getting Biden elected at all costs.”

WATCH THE INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/H1JrKZ-7t1M

