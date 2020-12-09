https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lt-col-tony-shaffer-take-a-closer-look-at-pennsylvania-fraud/
About The Author
Related Posts
EPIC VIRAL VIDEO — Message to spineless republicans from one very angry dude in the gym…
November 18, 2020
Patrick Colbeck gets exposure on Lou Dobbs…
December 3, 2020
‘Militia networks’ arm themselves for Civil War…
November 21, 2020
‘Plausible deniability’…
October 28, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy