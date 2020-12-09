https://www.dailywire.com/news/taylor-swift-wishes-people-would-respect-covid-19-restrictions

COVID-19 rule-breakers have earned the ire of pop icon Taylor Swift, who has grown increasingly upset over the number of mask-less people she sees visiting Nashville bars.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Swift implored the COVID-19 rule-breakers to think of the essential workers.

“God, you hope people would respect it and would understand that going out for a night isn’t worth the ripple effect that it causes,” she said. “But obviously we’re seeing that a lot of people don’t seem to have their eyes open to that — or if they do, a lot of people don’t care, which is upsetting.”

Swift said a song on her new album, “Epiphany,” was inspired by her World War II veteran grandfather and how his battles relate to health-care workers.

“I did a lot of research on my grandfather in the beginning of quarantine, and it hit me very quickly that we’ve got a version of that trauma happening right now in our hospitals,” Swift said.

“You just immediately think of the health workers who are putting their lives on the line — and oftentimes losing their lives,” she added. “If they make it out of this, if they see the other side of it, there’s going to be a lot of trauma that comes with that; there’s going to be things that they witnessed that they will never be able to un-see.”

Taylor Swift is just one of many celebrities who expressed displeasure over people breaking COVID-19 restrictions. This past September, “Harry Potter” actor Jason Isaacs even went as far to say that people who violate mask mandates should be in jail or hanged in the streets.

“The thing about masks is, somehow I’m made less annoyed by the people who refuse to wear masks, who I think should be in the stocks or prison, than by the people who are wearing it with their nose sticking out,” Isaacs said on the British daytime chat show “Lorraine.”

“We all know that you transmit and receive it more through your nose. And what about the people who I’m talking to who pull it down to have a chat and put it back up again?” he continued. “They should be hanging in the streets.”

Celebrities from Tom Hanks to Matthew McConnaughey to Anna Camp have all advocated for people to wear masks and denounced those who refused to do so.

“I don’t get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do,” said Tom Hanks in July. “And if anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least you can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s license. I mean when you drive a car you have to obey speed limits, you got to use your turn signals, you have to avoid hitting pedestrians.”

