With each passing day the evidence of electoral fraud in the Presidential election mounts. Other than the excellent reporting by the Gateway Pundit team, most of the media—both print and electronic—are engaged in a full blown propaganda campaign to try to persuade the American public that claims of fraud are debunked conspiracy theories. Not since the bad old days of the Soviet Union have we witnessed such contemptible lying. Compared to Baghdad Bob’s denial that US tanks had overrun Iraq—the equivalent of a grenade exploding–the current campaign of falsehoods is comparable to a fleet of B52s dropping hydrogen bombs.

The Democrat plan to steal the election went beyond the old tactics of voting the graveyard. This time it included manufactured ballots with only old Joe Biden’s name attached and voting machines that would count those ballots in multiples while counting Donald Trump votes as less than one. All of these machines had a software backdoor that was accessed by Democrat operatives and their Silicon Valley helpers as well as the Chinese.

Using this combination of manufactured ballots and machine manipulation, the results in six key states are fraudulent and more than sufficient to prove that the Fraudulent votes exceeded Biden’s alleged margin of victory in each of these states:

PENNSYLVANIA (20 Electoral votes)

Biden + 81,000 votes

Fraudulent: 121,000 votes

WISCONSIN (10 Electoral votes)

Biden + 20,000 votes

Fraudulent 200,000 votes

ARIZONA (11 Electoral votes)

Biden 10,000 votes

Fraudulent 300,000 votes

MICHIGAN (16 Electoral votes)

Biden +154,000 votes

Fraudulent 548,000 votes

GEORGIA (16 Electoral votes)

Biden + 12,000 votes

FRAUDULENT 204,000 votes

NEVADA (6 Electoral votes)

Biden + 33,000 votes

Dead voters: 1500

Changed Addresses: 2500

Vacant addresses: 6000

Nonexistant: 8000

Commercial: 15,000

Out of state: 20,000

Double voting: 42,000

Fraudulent votes: 95,000 (the sum of the preceding).

The numbers tell the story. We are asked to believe that Joe Biden won more votes than Barack Obama. Do you remember the crowds Obama drew during the 2008 election? While they did not approach the masses that Donald Trump attracted in 2020, they were unprecedented at the time. There is no way that Joe Biden garnered 13 million more votes than Barack Obama. Obama had charisma and a following. Biden had Depends. A pile of garbage festering in a hot July sun drew more flies than Biden supporters to a campaign event.

Consider these facts (thanks to Patrick Basham’s excellent analysis):

President Trump received more votes than any previous incumbent seeking reelection and any previous candidate seeking election. He received 12 million more votes than in 2016, an increase of more than any incumbent in history.

Trump grew his support among black voters by 50 percent over 2016. Nationally, Joe Biden’s black support fell well below 90 percent, the level below which Democratic presidential candidates usually lose.

Trump increased his share of the national Hispanic vote to 35 percent.

Midwestern states Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin always swing in the same direction as Ohio and Iowa, their regional peers. Ohio likewise swings with Florida. Current tallies show that, outside of a few cities, the Rust Belt swung in Trump’s direction. Yet, Biden leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin because of an apparent avalanche of black votes in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. Biden’s ‘winning’ margin was derived almost entirely from such voters in these cities, and coincidentally his black vote spiked only in exactly the locations necessary to secure victory.

Biden won with a record low of 17 percent of counties; he only won 524 counties, as opposed to the 873 counties Obama won in 2008.

Late on election night, with Trump comfortably ahead, many swing states stopped counting ballots. In most cases, observers were removed from the counting facilities. Counting generally continued without the observers

Statistically abnormal vote counts were the new normal when counting resumed. They were unusually large in size (hundreds of thousands) and had an unusually high (90 percent and above) Biden-to-Trump ratio

Missing votes. In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, 50,000 votes held on 47 USB cards are missing

Non-resident voters. Matt Braynard’s Voter Integrity Project estimates that 20,312 people who no longer met residency requirements cast ballots in Georgia. Biden’s margin is 12,670 votes

Serious ‘chain of custody’ breakdowns. Invalid residential addresses. Record numbers of dead people voting. Ballots in pristine condition without creases, that is, they had not been mailed in envelopes as required by law

Statistical anomalies. In Georgia, Biden overtook Trump with 89 percent of the votes counted. For the next 53 batches of votes counted, Biden led Trump by the same exact 50.05 to 49.95 percent margin in every single batch. This same scenario happened in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The truth of the 2020 election is that Donald Trump won an historical victory. But the Deep State, those who profit from war and cozy relations with the Chinese and an international order that sacrifices American workers, are keen on eliminating Trump.

It remains to be seen if Donald Trump will prevail in the Supreme Court and the Congress. The future of the American Republic hinges on this moment. So far, the Department of Justice and the FBI have been missing in action. If they fail to do the right thing and uphold the law and bring the guilty to justice, the future of this nation is at risk.

If Joe Biden is inaugurated, his reign will be short and disastrous. Most of the 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump will not acknowledge him as a legitimate leader. The seeds of revolution will be sown and the established order that rules Washington will find itself facing a national opposition movement that is unprecedented in the history of this country.

I, along with you, pray this does not come to pass. But if we must resist the usurpers, then resist we must. This fraud cannot stand. And every Republican member of the Congress–House and Senate–are on notice. We will remember.

