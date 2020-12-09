https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/big-one-lands-supreme-court/

Tomorrow the Supreme Court is expected to consider a mega-lawsuit written by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, supported by President Donald Trump and a growing number of states including Arkansas, Missouri Louisiana and at least 14 others.

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case,” said Trump is a Twitter post. “This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!” He called it “the case that everyone has been waiting for. … It is very strong, ALL CRITERIA MET. How can you have a presidency when a vast majority think the election was RIGGED?”

But will the Supreme Court be willing to hear the case challenging the Electoral College votes of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin?

“These elections in other states where state law was not followed … affects my voters because these are national elections, and so if there are fraudulent things or things that affect an election and state law is not followed as is required by the Constitution it affects our state,” Paxton said on Wednesday. “It affects every state.”

“We can’t go back and fix it, but we can say, OK, let’s transfer this to the legislature … and let them to decide the outcome of the election. That would be a valid constitutional situation,” Paxton continued.

The aim is to invalidate 62 Electoral College votes of four battleground states and have them awarded to Trump because of fraud.

“Using the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification, government officials in the defendant states of Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (collectively, ‘Defendant State’), usurped their legislatures’ authority and unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes,” Paxton’s complaint says. “They accomplished these statutory revisions through executive fiat or friendly lawsuits, thereby weakening ballot integrity.”

Georgia is a defendant in the suit, but two candidates for the U.S. Senate seeking to give the Republicans a majority next month are supporting it.

“We fully support President Trump’s legal recourses and Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit,” Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “The president has every right to use every legal recourse available to guarantee these simple principles: Every lawful vote cast should be counted, any illegal vote submitted cannot be counted, and there must be full transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn’t hard and it isn’t partisan. It’s American. No one should ever have to question the integrity of our elections system and the credibility of its outcomes.”

In his brief, Paxton writes: “Our Country stands at an important crossroads. Either the Constitution matters and must be followed, even when some officials consider it inconvenient or out of date, or it is simply a piece of parchment on display at the National Archives. We ask the Court to choose the former.

“Lawful elections are at the heart of our constitutional democracy. The public, and indeed the candidates themselves, have a compelling interest in ensuring that the selection of a President – any President – is legitimate. If that trust is lost, the American Experiment will founder. A dark cloud hangs over the 2020 Presidential election.”

This could well be our last chance to root out the obvious stench that has been left behind in the 2020 election.

I urge you to read the entire filing.

I pray that the Supreme Court does the right thing.

