The China lockdown, Sun Tzu & the Art of War

Below you will find a piece I wrote months ago on the grand China deception. First, I want to provide context.

If there really were a dangerous virus on the loose in China, NOTHING could have stopped it. We would be seeing huge numbers of deaths in China to this day. Instead, the country has long been back to work, the economy is wide open, and the Chinese regime is looking, with great satisfaction, at Western nations, where its lockdown model has been laid on, wreaking havoc.

This is called a clue.

As I’ve explained in detail, in other articles, at the time when US and European agencies were first constructing their PCR tests, to detect the virus, they were unable to obtain actual virus. The obvious source would have been China, but China was unable to supply it.

The reason? China wasn’t selling a real pandemic to the world. They were selling a fake, in the form of A STORY ABOUT A VIRUS. They had no actual specimens.

That is another clue a mile high.

All right, here is the long article I wrote months ago. I would, perhaps, change a few items, in view of developments since that time, but aside from minor edits, I’ve left the piece as-is. It indicates how, with collaboration from major actors like Bill Gates, the CDC, the World Health Organization, and the World Economic Forum, the Chinese regime could have pulled off one of the greatest cons in history.

Who actually initiated the plot, and who followed suit…these issues could be debated. But the basic pattern remains the same.

From April 2020:

COVID: THE CHINESE REGIME, SUN TZU AND THE ART OF WAR

In retrospect, it’s obvious that Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, the UN, and other elite Globalists NEEDED a new pretext for their tyrannical operation, and…

They needed to know, YEARS BEFOREHAND, that this pretext would come into play.

That pretext was: THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT LOCKDOWN of its own citizens. 50 million of them in three cities. Rapidly expanding to 100 million.

Without the Chinese mass lockdown, COVID would have unfolded as Swine Flu and SARS and Zika had unfolded. Small disturbances in a calm lake.

I explore the Chinese regime as the major instigator pretending to fumble, bumble, and fawn before the World Health Organization and the CDC. Acceding, as it were, to those “superior” virus hunters, asking them to help figure out what was going on in Wuhan—knowing the WHO/CDC researchers would claim to find a new deadly virus—because they always do. The Chinese regime would then sit back, lock down millions of their own people, knowing the events of the fake pandemic would automatically play out, with the West following suit and locking down their own populations and causing economic havoc and destruction, subverting all basic human values.

This could have been what the Chinese regime, in fact, did. Yes. But behind that front, it’s clear a higher level of cooperative planning was alive. The Chinese lockdown was in the cards all along. In the cards for the West, for the whole world. The plan was years in the making.

Most people simply do not believe intelligence operations can involve that degree of subtlety. This is a failure which unfortunately opens the door to takeover.

My longer-term readers know my findings on the pandemic: an unproven claim of having discovered a new virus; diagnostic tests which are worthless, but open the door to the phoney escalation of case numbers; the gathering and corralling of people who have DIFFERENT traditional diseases (and perhaps a few new non-viral conditions) under the meaningless umbrella term, “COVID-19”; the plan to introduce a toxic vaccine as the “solution.”

I fully realize there are several possible roles the Chinese regime could be playing in this global crisis. And by crisis, I mean lockdowns and economic devastation.

I’m laying out one possible role here.

To begin: The Chinese regime’s model of absolute control over its population is fully in line with Rockefeller-type Globalists’ model of control for all of Earth.

But the Beijing regime prefers to extend its own formidable Empire. It will cooperate with Globalist elites on certain operations, but only because the benefits accrue to China. (ER: This is exactly in line with our own experience of living there.)

In the case of this pandemic illusion, the Chinese government would be pleased to contribute to nations locking down populations and closing out economic activity. Why? Because the result would be significant weakening of those nations—whom the Chinese regime views as opponents or potential satellites.

Weakening nations is also the ambition of Globalist elites, to be sure. Flailing countries are easier to take over. Easier to convert to a New Technocracy. A Brave New World.

But the Chinese leadership is not a basic Rockefeller partner. The China bosses are for China.

If, in the process of playing along with Globalists in this pandemic forgery, the Chinese nation absorbs economic losses, the regime is more than willing to write them off as necessary sacrifices. Temporary. “We bounce back quickly. Other nations are not so fortunate. They don’t have our level of power over their citizenry. They don’t have 1.4 billion people under a moment-to-moment gun.”

The next Chinese-regime idea: “Suppose we could launch the illusion of a pandemic. That would serve us well. In terms of our goals, it would be a success: economic destruction visited on our enemies. As a bonus, we buy bereft governments, more foreign companies, and more foreign land at bargain basement prices.”

The next idea: “We could lay out a ‘tempting meal’ for the obsessed virus hunters at the World Health Organization and the CDC. Help them go where they already want to go…”

In that regard, let’s travel back to the beginning, where it all started: Wuhan.

To the virus hounds from the CDC and WHO, the Chinese government COULD HAVE said:

“Yes, we have a little outbreak in Wuhan. Nothing serious, nothing unusual. We have people coming to hospital with flu and pneumonia. About 300,000 people die of pneumonia every year in China, for all sorts of reasons. In Wuhan, the elderly have a major health problem owing to the air quality—pneumonia. We’ve been working very hard to fix that. At one point, we were going to build an incinerator for burning waste in Wuhan, but we discovered the technology would have created more pollution, so we abandoned the idea. We want to come up with a better facility, and we will. We’re sensitive to the needs of our people…”

Yes, the Chinese regime could have said that, but they didn’t.

Consider an alternative scenario: The Chinese regime DECIDED to tell the Globalist Rockefeller-type CDC/WHO virus hounds exactly what they wanted to hear: “PERHAPS a new virus is on the loose. Please help us figure out what’s going on. We bow before your superior skill…what?…you’ve found a dangerous new virus?…my goodness…thank you for discovering it so quickly…”

And THEN—and this was the key—the regime suddenly locked down three huge cities and quarantined 50 million people overnight.

BANG.

THAT was the event that started the global ball rolling. No quarantine of such size had ever been tried before.

(In short order, the Hong Kong protests went away, the mainland protests against air pollution in major Chinese cities went away.)

The Globalist CDC and WHO drooled with joy, pushed a few buttons, and their whole epidemic PR apparatus swung into action:

“THIS ONE IS BIG. LOOK AT WHAT THE CHINESE JUST DID. THEY LOCKED DOWN 50 MILLION PEOPLE. SO IT’S ON. WE CAN DO IT, TOO. IN MANY NATIONS.”

Since then, the Chinese economy has taken a hit. The country has been blamed, in some quarters, for spreading a deadly virus all over the globe. To which, of course, the Chinese regime replies: “What? We Chinese have been weakened greatly by the epidemic ourselves…”

Fast forward a few months. Who’s taking a hit now? The US, Italy, and many other countries. The US has shut down anything that moves. The US stock market and trading markets all over the world are tanking. Around the world, hundreds of millions of people have been thrown out of work, and untold numbers of small business owners have been driven into bankruptcy.

Magic.

By “humbly acceding” to the authority and desire of the CDC and WHO—who always say they’ve found ‘a new deadly virus’—the Chinese government has helped engineer, in the freest and craziest and most powerful nation in the world, the USA, a massive lockdown similar to the one now ending in China.

Who does all this remind you of? It reminds me of the ancient Chinese general and philosopher, Sun Tzu (6th century BC), who wrote the erudite and wildly popular treatise, The Art of War.

Here is a sprinkling of Sun Tzu observations and advice. Read carefully.

“All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive…” “If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.” “Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.” “Pretend inferiority and encourage his arrogance.” “If your opponent is of choleric temperament, seek to irritate him.” “To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill.” “…move swiftly where he [the enemy] does not expect you.” “Speed is the essence of war. Take advantage of the enemy’s unpreparedness; travel by unexpected routes and strike him where he has taken no precautions.”

—Getting the picture? Any bells ringing?

The Chinese regime: “Yes, Dr. CDC and Dr. WHO, it does appear, as you say, that here in China we have a new virus. You’re the experts. [Thought bubble: ‘You’re always willing to fake the discovery of new viruses.’] We bow to your wisdom. Certainly, we have to contain the virus. If we’ve somehow made a misstep here, we apologize. You’re the leaders in this field. Do what you think best. If alerts to national governments are in order, issue them. We’ll help. Do you think the spread will escalate?”

Meanwhile, in typical fashion, CDC and WHO haven’t done, and will never do, the necessary procedures for proving they’ve actually found a new virus (as I’ve described in other articles).

The Chinese government watches the epidemic propaganda start to lift off—and suddenly, as I just mentioned, locks down 50 million people for no rational medical reason—thus giving the Globalist CDC and WHO the shocking precedent for a super-con job, a super-story, a super-scenario, a fairy tale about a pandemic, an excuse to enact their own lock downs, across the whole planet.

Soon, one leader, who happens to be engaged in a trade battle with China—Trump—is boxed in. Usually arrogant, of choleric temperament, as Sun Tzu characterizes certain leaders, Trump must now dial back his attitude and go along. He believes he can’t buck the medical authorities. He believes he can’t do his usual THIS IS ALL FAKE NEWS punch to the gut. He can’t turn the stock market around by citing economic victories. He can’t talk about winning a trade war against the Chinese government. He’s stifled. Deflated, he has to go on TV, and read from script the measures he’s taking to “stop the spread of the virus.” —As he signs away more trillions of dollars the government doesn’t have.

Of course, many people refuse to believe there is a thing called subtlety in strategy, in covert warfare. “The Chinese government couldn’t be so clever.” Really? How about a regime which has a few thousand years of tradition behind it, based on the arts of covert operations? The current smash-and-grab Chinese dictatorship shows one face, but it is not their only face.

The Chinese dictatorship gave the CDC and WHO what they fervently wanted: a reason to launch—laid out like a dinner on the table.

“Enjoy your meal.”

There was a little something extra in the food. Not a virus. Instead, Sun Tzu spices.

Imagine a small group of Chinese-government elite professionals looking at reports:

“With this fake pandemic operation, we will have MANY enemies we want to subdue. For a moment, let’s look at just one. Trump. We can’t let him reject the lockdowns. If he does, other nations might reject them, too. He believes he’s winning a trade war against us. He is effective along certain domestic fronts. He knows how to rally his supporters. He has great energy. He can inspire enthusiasm from his troops. He promotes a brand of nationalism, which strikes a deep note with many Americans, and which could be dangerous to us. His critics and opponents are, on the whole, ineffective. They’re annoying amateurs. Trump’s self-confidence, arrogance, his tendency to become irritated and lash out…this is what we have to focus on. These are strengths which can also be weaknesses. He will fail to see attacks coming from unexpected sources and directions. He thinks he sees the whole map of threats to his presidency. In this regard, he has limited perspective. He views his potential enemies as blunt aggressors—because he himself is blunt. He sees warfare as open clash, as direct leverage. There is where we have our opportunity. We need a subtle operation that, at first, looks like a peripheral problem or crisis. But when the vise closes quickly, it will be too late. Not only Trump, but the whole of America will be caught in the squeeze play. Of course, in the process, we’ll inflict economic damage on ourselves. ‘We’re victims, too,’ we’ll say. That will be our cover story…”

“Oh,” people reply again, “that’s impossible. The Chinese regime couldn’t be that devious. I mean, that plan has too many steps in it. Where’s the firepower? Where are the laser weapons flashing in space, you know, like we see in movies? Without that, there is no war.”

Well, when people insist the game has to look like tic-tac-toe with missiles, but the opponent is really playing chess or Go…, Iron Man doesn’t come out on top.

2019. Chinese leadership: “Let’s enable our Globalist ‘friends’ to create a false pandemic and bury nations. We’ll only need to make a few moves on the board, and then they’ll do the rest. I suggest we call the operation the Sun Tzu Virus.”

Of course, the Chinese regime permits itself the right to exert an occasional PUSH and TWIST. To create torque and help events unfold. In that regard, a few key questions: What country has a huge and lopsided financial arrangement with the Chinese regime? What country has seen the Chinese pour gigantic amounts of money into its government coffers, and buy up its companies? What country is laboring under the undue influence of China? What country’s government might, therefore, take an enormous and dire action under more or less direct orders from Beijing? What country’s head of government SUDDENLY, without warning all its governors, locked down half the nation overnight? What country therefore created a new beachhead for lockdowns? If you’re looking for one country that answers EVERY question, its name is Italy. Once the center of the greatest renaissance since ancient Athens. Now masked and quarantined. And the new beachhead is Europe and the West.

One reason I’ve written this article? Given the existence of certain structures in this world—I’m imparting how easy it is to lock down a few billion people inside a reality egg.

FREEDOM involves cracking and climbing out of the egg.

CODA, June 27, 2020. Over the past few months, we’ve witnessed Western imitations of China—in the form of behavior control. Attitude control. Among these imitations:

The shuttering of houses of worship.

People in the West are told to load outrageous contact tracing apps on their cell phones, and cooperate with spying against themselves.

The infamous Chinese social credit score system (behavior control) is mirrored by the tyrannical notion of “immunity certificates,” which, if approved, would need to be presented by US citizens in order to travel, enter office buildings, schools, etc.

The forced premature deaths of the elderly, under the cover of “demise by COVID,” is a straight-out exercise in population control, a device the Chinese government has deployed on its own population.

These are not accidents.

They are purposeful Chinese-type transformations.

At the root of it is the plan to raise up armies of Western citizens who are more than glad to sacrifice what is left of their own minds to a “Higher Altruistic Ideal.” Aka, socialism.

Thomas Paine, December, 1776: “THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.”

Governments in Beijing and Washington and London might laugh in the face of these words. But they are uneasy. Because they know there is a power in the human soul they cannot understand…

—end of China/Sun Tzu article—

December, 2020: So now, in the US and Europe and other places, we’re now into our second and third waves of lockdowns. The strategy of economic and associated human destruction has expanded.

What began in China—A STORY ABOUT A VIRUS—has taken on a life of its own.

Or so it appears. In reality, the wall-to-wall messaging of that story is the continuing driver of the life of this fraud. The messaging and the threat and use of force on the part of governments.

But a rebellion is against Police States is rising.

The political actors who are making demands and issuing edicts are easy to spot. They keep claiming they’re “following the science.”

I’ve spent the last nine months taking that science apart, piece by piece. There is no science.

There are blind fools with academic credentials, and active criminals with those credentials.

And there is China, where it all started. Where the regime has a passionate hatred of freedom.

It now stands as the number one genocidal outlaw government on Earth.

*********

