http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Cf23ylZH9i8/

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration traffic stop and recovered four migrants being transported into the U.S. from Mexico. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a human smuggling stash house in El Centro, California, and the recovery of 21 more migrants.

El Centro Station Border Patrol agents patrolling Interstate 8 near Ocotillo, California, on Monday, stopped a vehicle to conduct an immigration interview. During the process, the agents identified the driver as a U.S. citizen and the four passengers hiding in the vehicle as illegal immigrants, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

This mobile home was going nowhere with 21 illegal aliens locked inside and more on the way—ripe for the spread of #COVID19. Human smugglers have no regard for lives of others. El Centro Sector #USBP secures our borders and the people within. #Busted https://t.co/c37dXE9xVj pic.twitter.com/H3H3JxErZf — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) December 9, 2020

The agents arrested the driver and the migrants and transported them to the rally point for processing.

During the interrogation of the migrants, agents learned about a suspected human smuggling stash house in El Centro. Agents went to the location to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived they found a recreational vehicle fifth-wheeler being used to stash the migrants.

Officials found 21 people inside the trailer along with a U.S. citizen “caretaker,” officials reported. The agents arrested them all and transported them to the El Centro Sector rally point.

Officials report the driver of the smuggling vehicle and the “caretaker” at the stash house were processed administratively and released.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 25 migrants will be medically screened, receive a biometric criminal background check, and then expelled to Mexico. CBP officials report that more than 95 percent of migrants processed under Title 42 are expelled to Mexico or Canada within two hours of their arrest.

Officials did not disclose the disposition of the smuggling vehicle and fifth-wheeler.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

