President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE reportedly called Georgia’s attorney general, a Republican, to urge him not to rally other GOP attorneys general in opposition to a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) seeking to invalidate the presidential election results in four states.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the call took place Tuesday evening after Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) called the arguments laid out by Paxton in his lawsuit “constitutionally, morally, and factually wrong” in a statement the same day.

The call reportedly occurred at the urging of one of Georgia’s senators, David Perdue David PerdueGoogle lifting political ad freeze Thursday Trump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ MORE (R), who along with fellow Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman among comedians ‘Riffing for the Georgia Runoffs’ MORE (R) announced their support for Paxton’s lawsuit this week.

In his own calls with Loeffler, Trump was “furious” about Carr’s remarks, sources familiar with the calls told the newspaper.

The president has also publicly disparaged his former ally, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump Jr. cuts ad for Loeffler, Perdue in Georgia Georgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ Sidney Powell appeals dismissal of lawsuit to overturn Georgia election result MORE (R), in recent days over Kemp’s refusal to call a special session of Georgia’s legislature to reject their state’s election results.

At a rally in Georgia on Saturday, the president blasted Kemp over his supposed betrayal on the issue of his election defeat and suggested that Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsGeorgia elections official: Trump should ‘act more responsibly’ Kemp recertifies Biden win in Georgia after recount Trump floats a Doug Collins run against Kemp for Georgia governor MORE (R-Ga.), who unsuccessfully ran for Senate this year, primary Kemp in 2022.

“I want to thank Doug Collins. Thank you, Doug. What a job he does,” Trump told his supporters, which erupted in applause after he then asked: “Doug, you want to run for governor in two years?”

“He’d be a good-looking governor,” Trump went on to tell the crowd.

The president has launched legal efforts in several states, Georgia included, in recent weeks in the hopes of overturning the 2020 election results. His efforts have gained no traction thus far.

