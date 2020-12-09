https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-camps-georgia-lawsuit-alleges-massive-fraud-here-are-the-details

The Trump campaign filed a massive lawsuit in Georgia’s embattled Fulton County on Friday, alleging more than 100,000 illegal votes cast in the Peach State, including votes from felons, underage Americans, and out-of-state residents.

The suit was initially delayed, but accepted by the county on Monday after the Trump team paid a filing fee and properly completed paperwork.

Trump team attorney Ray Smith outlines the following allegations in the lawsuit, as highlighted by Tea Party Patriots Co-Founder Jenny Beth Martin:

2,560 felons voted 66,247 underage voters 2,423 votes from people not registered 1,043 individuals registered at PO boxes 4,926 individuals who voted in Georgia after registering in another state 395 individuals who voted in two states 15,700 votes from people who moved out of state before the election 40,279 votes of people who moved without re-registering in their new county 30,000 – 40,000 absentee ballots lacking proper signature matching and verification 30 violations of Georgia laws/codes

THREAD: Trump Campaign lawsuit in GA is now available online. It consists of 1585 pages outlining significant evidence of fraud. Here are some key points: 2,560 felons voted

66,247 underage voters

2,423 votes from people not registered

1,043 individuals registered at PO boxes

30,000 – 40,000 absentee ballots lacking proper signature matching and verification The lawsuit also outlines violations of over 30 Georgia laws/codes and includes affidavits.

On Monday, Georgia voting system manager Gabriel Sterling said he was unaware of the allegations, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I have no idea what they’re talking about, but they need to present their evidence to make that kind of claim,” Sterling said at a presser.

Fulton County, in particular, experienced numerous issues this election cycle. There was reportedly a burst pipe on Election Day that slowed counting, which turned out to be a leaky toilet; a Dominion server crashed and delayed a recount; hundreds of thousands of ballots had to be rescanned because of “human error”; and troubling surveillance video seemingly showed Republican observers leaving a ballot-counting facility while others stayed behind to count for at least one hour unsupervised.

“According to the witnesses, the Republican observers, there is a lady who has blonde braids who comes out to announce we’re going to stop counting, everyone go home,” attorney Jacki Pick outlined last week. “And, in fact, we see that’s what happens is everyone clears out, including the Republican observers and the press, but four people stay behind and continue counting and tabulating well into the night … And they will continue counting unobserved, unsupervised not in public view as your statute requires, until about 1 in the morning.”

AJC reported on the observer “confusion” as follows:

As for monitors being told to go home: There was confusion about when workers processing absentee-by-mail ballots at State Farm Arena would stop. Fulton officials said work would stop at 10:30 p.m. on Election Night. Though quickly criticized by the county chairman, [Fulton elections supervisor Richard] Barron said he sent almost all of his staff home because some were tired to the point of being “counter-productive.” And so GOP observers left because they thought counting was done for the night. But five county workers stayed to process more ballots until 1 a.m. The Georgia GOP was not happy. Barron has said he is aware of the mistake and that the GOP is welcome to observe, as they did during the weekend recount.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ripped the county for their “compounding errors” last week.

“The real issue is a Fulton County employee made several compounding errors,” said the secretary of state, the day before results were due for the second state recount of votes. “Instead of following the procedures that my office and the vendor laid out, Fulton County once again cut corners.”

“Us and our office [sic], and I think the rest of the state, is getting a little tired of always having to wait on Fulton County and always having to put up with their dysfunction,” he continued. “They can still make it by our midnight Wednesday deadline, but they seem to want to make it a dramatic finish.”

As noted by The Daily Wire, Raffensperger has opened up numerous investigations into alleged vote fraud.

“We have multiple investigations underway surrounding absentee ballots in Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, and many others. We continue our investigations into potential dead, double voters, and non-resident voters,” Raffensperger said during a Nov. 30 press conference. “As we move to the December 1st election, which is tomorrow, and the January 5th federal runoffs, we have to remain vigilant.”

