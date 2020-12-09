https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-lawyer-giuliani-expects-to-leave-the-hospital-on-wednesday_3610843.html

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he expects to be discharged from the hospital soon after receiving treatment following a COVID-19 diagnosis. “I’ve been walking around. I think they are going to let me out tomorrow morning,” the former New York City mayor, 76, told WABC Radio. Giuliani was reportedly being cared for at a hospital in Washington. The lawyer said he didn’t want to go to the hospital but Trump convinced him to, saying, ‘Don’t be stupid. We can get it over within three days, if we send you to the hospital.'” Giuliani’s diagnosis was first announced by the president on Sunday. In a post on Twitter soon after, Giuliani said he was “getting great care and feeling good.” Trump told reporters on Monday that Giuliani was “doing very well” and had “no temperature.” COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Most patients …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

