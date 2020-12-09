https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/12/09/the-big-one-trump-vows-to-intervene-in-texas-election-case-n2581276

President Trump is vowing to intervene in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Texas against vote certifications in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The lawsuit argues the way the votes were cast in those states was unconstitutional. Trump Campaign attorney Jenna Ellis is also weighing in. 

What “intervening” means is unclear.

Yesterday the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania, which argued votes cast through mass mail-in voting are unconstitutional. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who said he would make the oral argument if the Supreme Court chose to hear the case, expressed his disappointment in a statement late Tuesday night. 

“I’m disappointed the Court decided not to hear the case challenging the election results in PA. This appeal filed raised important & serious legal issues, & I believe the Court had a responsibility to ensure our elections follow the law & the Constitution,” Cruz said. 

