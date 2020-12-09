https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/12/09/the-big-one-trump-vows-to-intervene-in-texas-election-case-n2581276

President Trump is vowing to intervene in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Texas against vote certifications in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The lawsuit argues the way the votes were cast in those states was unconstitutional. Trump Campaign attorney Jenna Ellis is also weighing in.

We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

There is massive evidence of widespread fraud in the four states (plus) mentioned in the Texas suit. Just look at all of the tapes and affidavits! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020

From Texas: “Our Country stands at an important crossroads. Either the Constitution matters and it must be followed, even when some officials consider it inconvenient or out of date, or it is simply a piece of parchment on display… We ask the Court to choose the former.” ?????? pic.twitter.com/hPpWfXWq4y — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 8, 2020

What “intervening” means is unclear.

Yesterday the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania, which argued votes cast through mass mail-in voting are unconstitutional. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who said he would make the oral argument if the Supreme Court chose to hear the case, expressed his disappointment in a statement late Tuesday night.

“I’m disappointed the Court decided not to hear the case challenging the election results in PA. This appeal filed raised important & serious legal issues, & I believe the Court had a responsibility to ensure our elections follow the law & the Constitution,” Cruz said.

Sadly, SCOTUS could not or would not cobble together 4 members to stop the lawlessness that took place by PA officials. It was a very solid case with clear federal ramifications but they denied relief. I’ll discuss at length on my radio show this evening.https://t.co/J1Rccts2iv — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 8, 2020

