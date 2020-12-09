https://www.oann.com/trump-vows-to-intervene-in-texas-election-case-before-supreme-court/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-vows-to-intervene-in-texas-election-case-before-supreme-court

December 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a case brought by the state of Texas before the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four other states.

Trump, writing on Twitter, said: “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”

He did not specify whether it would be his presidential campaign or the Justice Department that would intervene..

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

