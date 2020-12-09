https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-slams-hypocrite-eric-swalwell

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Tucker Carlson heavily criticized Eric Swalwell for apparent hypocrisy last night after the California representative was found to have had relations with a Chinese operative.

“At every turn Swalwell has remained a reliable source of Chinese government propaganda,” Carlson said. “As a member of the House Intelligence committee, he styled himself as an expert at spotting foreign interference in our government. The irony is overwhelming.”

Eric Swalwell, who has a seat on the House Intelligence Committee and currently represents California’s 15th congressional district, is alleged to have had sexual relations with a Chinese intelligence operative, named Christine Fang, according to Fox News and Axios.

Swalwell, who has recurrently accused President Donald Trump of having been involved with Russian interference in United States government, has found himself the center of another scandal involving a hostile foreign power. But this time, it will be Swalwell—not Trump—who will take center stage.

The Chinese operative, Christine Fang, allegedly targeted prominent politicians in the California region as a part of a “honeytrap” scheme—enticing high-profile targets with the offer of sexual favors. According to reporting from Axios, her first contact with Swalwell came back in 2014 when she began developing close ties with the Congressman’s office as a member of the Chinese Student Association, only a year after he came to office.

The irony is that Swalwell was one of those who accused General Michael Flynn of having been entrapped in a “honeypot” scheme regarding an alleged Russian agent. Flynn has been exonerated, and the alleged “honeypot,” a graduate student in England at the time, has maintained her innocence from the very start.

Back in 2015, intelligence officials reported Fang’s possible Chinese connections to Swalwell, informing him that they had been monitoring her activities. The junior congressman cut off ties with Fang, according to Politico.

When confronted with the allegations from Axios, Swalwell dismissed the claims, suggesting that they were attempts from the Trump campaign to smear his name.

“I’ve been a critic of the president. I’ve spoken out against him. I was on both committees that worked to impeach him,” Swalwell said. “The timing feels like that should be looked at.”

He believes that Fang had failed in her attempts to gain usable intel from their relationship.

“What it appears though that this person — as the story reports — was unsuccessful in whatever they were trying to do,” Swalwell said.

“But if intelligence officials are trying to weaponize someone’s cooperation, they are essentially seeking to do what this person was not able to do, which is to try and discredit someone.”

Carlson said that “Swalwell spent years accusing the sitting president of working for a hostile power.”

“It’s always those who have the most to hide that attack other people for the things they’ve done,” Carlson said. He also said that Swalwell had no evidence against Trump at all, though he continued to spread allegations.