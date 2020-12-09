https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-carlson-u-s-intel-officials-believe-chinese-spy-had-sexual-relationship-with-eric-swalwell

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday night that U.S. intelligence officials believe that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had a sexual relationship with a Chinese national accused of being a spy for communist China.

“Amid a widening counterintelligence probe, federal investigators became so alarmed by [Christine] Fang’s behavior and activities that around 2015 they alerted Swalwell to their concerns — giving him what is known as a defensive briefing,” Axios reported on Monday. The report claims that Swalwell immediately cut off all ties to Fang and that she then “left the country unexpectedly in mid-2015 amid the investigation.”

Carlson said the following on his show last night [emphasis added]:

A Chinese intelligence agent, called Fang Fang, or as she renamed herself when she came to this country, Christine Fung, became a force within the Democratic Party of California. Along the way she cultivated a number of Democratic office holders. Fang had sexual relationships with at least two of them, identified in the Axios story as mayors from midwestern cities. Fang also began a relationship with a man called Eric Swalwell. You may recognize that name. Eric Swalwell is a member of the United States Congress. Swalwell sits on the House Intelligence Committee. He is privy to this country’s most closely held secrets. Fang’s relationship with Swalwell began in 2012. Like so many Chinese spies, Fang used college as her cover. She enrolled as a student at a university in the Bay Area and immediately joined a number of left-wing identity politics organizations on campus. From there, she quite naturally began raising money for Democratic candidates. U.S. Intelligence officials believe Fang had a sexual relationship with Eric Swalwell. We asked Swalwell’s office about that directly today, his staff replied by saying they couldn’t comment on whether or not Swalwell had sexual relationship with Fang because that information might be “classified.” They did not elaborate or explain what they meant by that. We do know that when Fang met Swalwell, he was a little-known city councilman in the Bay Area, but he had grand political aspirations. Fang became his regular companion. She was photographed with Swalwell at political events several times. She became a financial bundler for his political campaigns. Fang apparently pulled in large amounts of money from a variety of sources to help Eric Swalwell get elected to Congress. It’s not entirely clear where all of that money came from. We do know that Fang helped Swalwell secure the support of his district’s Asian American community. Political analysts have called that a critical factor in his win in 2012.

Numerous top figures weighed in on the story, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wrote on Twitter: “Rep. Swalwell has long been disqualified from serving on the Intel Committee. For years he peddled Russian disinformation for political gain. Now we find out he was involved in an effort by a reported spy to gather info for China. Swalwell is a national security liability.”

Rep. Swalwell has long been disqualified from serving on the Intel Committee. For years he peddled Russian disinformation for political gain. Now we find out he was involved in an effort by a reported spy to gather info for China. Swalwell is a national security liability. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 8, 2020

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell wrote on Twitter: “Eric Swalwell downplayed the Chinese threat for years. He elevated and dramatized the Russia threat regularly. This entire Swalwell report should immediately be briefed to the Gang of Eight and the Intel Committees should be briefed in a classified setting ASAP.”

. @ericswalwell downplayed the Chinese threat for years. He elevated and dramatized the Russia threat regularly. This entire Swalwell report should immediately be briefed to the Gang of Eight and the Intel Committees should be briefed in a classified setting ASAP. https://t.co/kGIFxB0Wfa — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 9, 2020

Republican political strategist Arthur Schwartz wrote on Twitter: “I hope Eric Swalwell is watching Tucker right now. He’s talking about Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese communist spy that was under FBI investigation before she fled the country (possibly after being tipped off by Swalwell).”

I hope @RepSwalwell is watching Tucker right now. He’s talking about Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese communist spy that was under FBI investigation before she fled the country (possibly after being tipped off by Swalwell). pic.twitter.com/DwDXdsPoW7 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 9, 2020

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson rips into @RepSwalwell for accusing President Trump of being an agent of Russia after having had a relationship with a Chinese spy: “It’s always those who have the most to hide who attack other people for the very things they’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/IT0P3whTFH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 9, 2020

