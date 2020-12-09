https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dorsey-twitter-universal-income-california/2020/12/09/id/1000740

Twitter CEO and billionaire Jack Dorsey kicked in $15 million to help a mayors’ group test out guaranteed income pilot programs in areas hard-hit by economic stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, a group of about 30 mayors across the country, have signed on to test the program, led by Mayor Michael Tubbs of Stockton, Calif., CNBC reported.

“So many of our constituents were in food lines for Thanksgiving,” Tubbs said Tuesday. “We have people calling our offices asking how they’re going to pay for their water bill or their utilities or folks who are terrified about eviction moratoriums expiring.”

Every participating city will be given up to $500,000 to help accelerate the programs they were already launching, Tubbs said.

Dorsey’s previously gave $3 million to the organization, CNBC reported.

On Tuesday, Dorsey tweeted praise for the mayors’ pilot programs and added: “I hope they inform federal policy in the future.”

Dorsey has donated millions to former Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s nonprofit Humanity Forward, which promotes a universal basic income policy, a key part of Yang’s 2020 campaign, Fox Business reported.

