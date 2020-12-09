https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/09/uk-regulators-now-telling-people-with-a-history-of-significant-allergic-reactions-to-not-take-the-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine/

Two NHS staffers who were given the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine suffered allergic reactions, prompting a new warning to the general population:

Regulators are now telling people with a history of “significant” allergic reactions to avoid the vaccine at this time:

From the advisory: “Any person with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food (such as previous history of anaphylactoid reaction or those who have been advised to carry an adrenaline auto-injector) should not receive the vaccine”:

And they’re advising to only give the vaccine at a location with “resuscitation facilities”:

According to reports, these two staffers did have a “history of allergies”:

