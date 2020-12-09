https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/09/unacceptable-and-un-american-michigan-dem-rep-removed-from-committee-assignments-after-video-threat-for-trumpers/

The video we told you about earlier showing Michigan Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Johnson delivering a warning to “Trumpers” didn’t go over well with some others in that legislative body.

The Speaker of the Michigan House and Speaker-Elect have released a statement:

Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson is stripped of her assignments and is under investigation for her threats against Trump supporters posted on social media on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/3MpMlul2wZ — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) December 9, 2020

BREAKING: Democrat Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson has been stripped of her committee assignments after a Facebook Live post last night threatening to have Trump voters killed. pic.twitter.com/Lc0gM9oBSx — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 9, 2020

Breaking Update: Cynthia Johnson has had her committee assignments in the MI House taken from her. She is now being investigated to see if further disciplinary action “is necessary”. I can tell @MIHouseDems @LeeChatfield right now that further action is needed. She must RESIGN! pic.twitter.com/8zssLMq9i4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 9, 2020

If you missed it:

We can’t be sure but it wouldn’t be surprising if this ended up being Trump’s fault.

.@Rep_CAJohnson was stripped of her committee assignments today by @LeeChatfield after a video of her responding to threats of violence against her went viral on social media. GOP leaders said Johnson threatened Trump supporters. Here’s the relevant quote. pic.twitter.com/gST39N3okd — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) December 9, 2020

That sounded kind of threat-ish to us as well.

